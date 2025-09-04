More states act on license plate flippers

More and more states are acting to address concerns about number plate flipping devices, or license plate flippers.

The mechanisms are described as a manual, electric or mechanical device that is installed on a motor vehicle. Flippers can be used for purposes such as avoiding tolls, reckless driving or other criminal activity.

Vehicles equipped with a device permit the operator to switch between license plates and hide the vehicle registration from being visible.

States across the country are reporting a rise in drivers concealing or switching their license plates to avoid legal repercussions.

List of states continues to grow

Seven states have outlawed the use of devices that can be found online for a few hundred dollars.

Florida, Tennessee and Pennsylvania acted earlier this year to address the issue. Texas and Washington previously took action.

Illinois and Delaware are the latest states to prohibit license plate flippers.

The Illinois law clarifies that the use of tape or flippers on any registration plate and any other evidence of registration issued by the state is illegal.

Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Rockford, said everyone needs to play by the same rules of the road.

“All drivers need to be held to the same standards on the road,” Stadelman said in prepared remarks. “People shouldn’t be using plate flippers to skip tolls, dodge cameras or evade police.”

He said the new law “will hold bad actors accountable on our roads.

“This law not only protects the public and other drivers; it promotes responsible driving,” he added.

The new rule takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.

Delaware

In Delaware, a new law already in effect makes it illegal to manufacture, sell, offer to sell, purchase, possess, install, operate a vehicle with or otherwise distribute a number plate flipping device.

HB26 defines a license plate flipper as “a manual, electric or mechanical device designed or adapted to be installed on a motor vehicle” to switch between license plates or to hide a license plate from view.

First-time offenders would face between 30 days and 90 days behind bars and/or fines between $50 and $200. Repeat offenders would face between 90 days and six months imprisonment and/or fines between $100 and $300.

Sen. Jack Walsh, D-Pine Creek, previously told a committee that the use of flipping devices to avoid detection is “getting out of hand.” He said the increased use of the devices necessitates the new rule.

California

California could soon be added to the list of states to address concerns about license plate flippers.

Since 2008, it has been illegal in the state to use a license plate cover or flipper. Despite the rule, Assembly member Catherine Stefani, D-San Francisco, said the devices remain widely available online and through retail stores across the state.

She is behind a bill sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, Sept. 2 intended to close the loophole to existing law. AB1085 would explicitly ban tinted, shaded and flipper-style plate covers.

Stefani said the devices have become a tool for lawbreakers.

“They’re linked to vehicle thefts, robberies and toll evasion – undermining public safety and costing the state millions in lost transportation revenue,” Stefani stated.

California Highway Patrol figures show the department issued nearly 6,000 citations for obscured plates from 2022-2024.

The bill would authorize $1,000 fines for each device manufactured or sold – up from $250.

If signed into law, the rule would take effect on Jan. 1, 2026. LL

