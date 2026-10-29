More radar, more tickets? Pennsylvania weighs change

Pennsylvania police can pull over speeders, but they still can’t use speed radar.

That restriction could soon change. But giving local police radar raises a bigger question: Can the state crack down on dangerous speeding without turning into a cash machine?

Pennsylvania is the only state that bars local police from using radar to enforce speed limits. Since 1961, that tool has been reserved for state troopers.

Local officers have had to find other ways to check speeds. One method uses a stopwatch. Officers time how long a vehicle takes to travel between two points to estimate how fast it is going.

Senate backs radar bill with limits on ticketing

The Pennsylvania Senate voted 49-1 to advance a bill that would let local police use speed radar. But the proposal comes with rules designed to keep enforcement focused on safety, not revenue.

Under the bill, radar evidence generally could not be used to convict a driver going less than 10 mph over the posted speed limit.

On roads with speed limits above 55 mph, that cutoff would drop to 6 mph over the limit.

For example, on a road with a 65-mph speed limit, radar evidence generally could not support a conviction for driving 70 mph. The threshold would be 71 mph, or 6 mph over the limit, on roads where the posted speed limit is above 55 mph.

These rules would set limits on when radar evidence could support a conviction. They would not change posted speed limits or give drivers permission to speed.

School zones and active work zones would have different rules.

I’m pleased to report the #PASenate passed my legislation, SB 509, with strong bipartisan support. The bill aligns PA with every other state on the optional use of radar, helps local law enforcement keep our roads and communities safe, and includes good-government protections. https://t.co/Z16UOi5soN — Senator Greg Rothman (@rothman_greg) October 20, 2026

Bill aims to stop radar from becoming a cash grab

Sen. Greg Rothman, R-Mechanicsburg, added safeguards to SB509 to address a key concern: Could local police use radar to write more tickets and bring in more money?

For the first 90 days, local police would have to issue written warnings instead of radar-based tickets.

Officers could use radar only from clearly marked law enforcement vehicles.

The bill would also cap how much money departments could keep from speeding tickets. They could not keep more than they collected from speed enforcement the previous year. Any money above that limit would go to the state’s Motor License Fund.

The goal is to make radar a tool for safer roads, not a way to boost department budgets. But rules alone do not guarantee fair enforcement. How the state checks compliance could matter just as much as the bill’s wording.

Rothman said Pennsylvania should give local police the tools they need to join every other state in allowing them to use radar.

“Law enforcement is under more pressure than ever, and we owe it to them to give them the tools they are asking for,” Rothman said.

Towns and cities would also have to pass an ordinance before their police could use radar. The Delaware River Port Authority would be allowed to use the technology, too.

SB509 now moves to the House. If lawmakers approve it there, the bill would head to the governor.

Radar debate raises questions about safety and fairness

Pennsylvania State Police officials say radar is the most effective and accurate tool for controlling speed.

But some groups worry that giving local police access to radar could lead to more tickets and higher revenue for police departments.

The National Motorists Association argues that speed limits should reflect how drivers normally travel when traffic is moving freely.

The group supports the “85th percentile” rule. Under this approach, speed limits are based on the speeds at which 85% of drivers travel in free-flowing traffic.

That puts two issues at the center of the debate. Can radar help police catch dangerous speeding? And what safeguards will keep ticketing focused on safety instead of money?

The bill tries to address both concerns. But the real test will come if it becomes law. How officials enforce the rule could shape whether drivers see radar as a safety tool or a way to raise money. LL

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