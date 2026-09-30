More money. More projects. Will truckers get better roads?

For truckers, the road is more than a route from one place to another. It is where you work.

Every pothole, traffic jam and rough stretch of pavement can cost time. A bad intersection can add another layer of stress and delays to an already demanding day.

This fall, voters in several states will decide how much money goes toward the roads and transportation systems that truckers use every day.

Land Line recently wrote about ballot issues in some southeastern states.

Here’s what is on the ballot out West.

California

California voters will face transportation questions in several locations this fall.

If approved, two measures in some of the state’s most congested counties could generate about $1.2 billion a year for transportation.

Fresno County

Fresno County voters will decide whether to replace an existing tax that helps pay for transportation.

Measure S would replace the county’s half-cent transportation sales tax.

That tax has been in place since 1986. It is set to expire in June 2027.

Measure S would raise an estimated $7 billion over 30 years.

About two-thirds of that money would go toward road repairs. Transit would receive 25%.

Supporters say keeping a portion of sales tax revenue dedicated to transportation is important.

Fresno County already adds a 1.975% sales tax on top of California’s 6% state sales tax.

Opponents say the plan falls short.

One major complaint for truckers and others is that Measure S would prohibit adding lanes for truck and car traffic.

Opponents also say there is still time to develop a different plan before the current tax runs out of money in 2029.

The first mail-in ballots for Fresno County have already been sent.

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San Francisco Area

Transportation taxes are also on the ballot across five counties that make up the San Francisco area.

The regional measure is expected to raise nearly $1 billion a year for 14 years.

The tax would not be the same in every county.

San Francisco voters will decide on a 1% sales tax.

Voters in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties will decide on a half-cent sales tax.

The money would support Bay Area Rapid Transit, San Francisco Muni, AC Transit, Caltrain and other public transit systems.

BART would receive the largest share at $310 million a year.

Santa Clara VTA would get another $245 million for projects that include paving roads served by regular bus routes.

Supporters say the money is needed as transit agencies face long-term financial pressure.

Without the new revenue, supporters say transit agencies could be forced to cut service.

Opponents argue that sales taxes put a bigger burden on low- and middle-income residents.

Others say transit agencies should not receive more money through what they call a “bailout.” They point to concerns about mismanagement and accountability.

For truckers, transit may seem like a separate issue. But the argument comes back to the same question: Will transportation spending make it easier or harder to move through busy roads?

Ballots will begin mailing to registered voters in early October.

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Arizona

Arizona voters will also face a statewide transportation question this fall.

Two of the state’s largest cities have transportation measures on their ballots as well.

The approach is different in each city.

One would borrow money to pay for projects. The other would raise taxes.

Mesa

Mesa voters will decide whether to approve a tax increase tied to transportation work.

Mesa is in Arizona’s most congested county.

Question 2 would allow the city to issue bonds to pay for transportation projects.

If approved, the city could issue $135 million in bonds. Property taxes would be used to repay the debt.

The money would go toward safer and less congested streets.

Projects of interest to truckers and others include street improvements, pavement reconstruction, streetlights, traffic signals and other work.

Tempe

Tempe voters face a different question.

Proposition 242 would add a half-cent to the local sales tax rate.

The increase would move the rate from 1.8 to 2.3%.

The measure is expected to bring in about $50 million a year.

Some of that money would go toward transportation.

The main focus would be multimodal projects. That includes upgrades and maintenance of local transit services.

Supporters say the sales tax increase is a fair way to pay for needed transit projects.

Opponents disagree.

They say this is the wrong time to raise taxes. They point to the higher prices residents are already paying for everyday goods.

For truckers, another tax means another cost to watch. The question is whether voters see the proposed transportation work as worth the added expense.

Seattle

Seattle voters will decide whether to extend a transit sales tax for another 10 years.

Proposition 1 would allow the city to impose a 0.30% sales tax.

That would replace the current 0.15% sales tax.

The existing tax expires March 31, 2027.

The new 0.3% tax is expected to raise about $138 million a year.

It would begin on April 1, 2027.

Opponents say Proposition 1 would push Seattle’s sales tax rate to 10.7%. They say that would put the city among the highest sales tax rates of any major U.S. city.

They also argue that government should first show it can be accountable for the money it already collects.

Supporters say Seattle needs strong transit. They argue that better transit could help reduce traffic.

For truckers, that last point matters. Less congestion can mean fewer hours sitting in traffic and more time getting the load where it needs to go.

The larger question facing voters is simple: Will these transportation taxes deliver enough to justify what drivers, businesses and residents will pay? LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.