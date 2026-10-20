More Mexican freight, fewer Mexican drivers: An opening for owner-operators?

Freight from Mexico is surging while the number of authorized Mexican drivers plummets. Could that open opportunities for U.S. CDL holders and owner-operators?

Truck freight crossing both borders shot up 30% in value year over year in August, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. That marks the seventh consecutive month-to-month increase and 10 times in 11 months.

Although there was more Canadian cross-border freight, overall North American truck freight growth has been driven mostly by activity at the southern border.

Freight from Canada dropped in nearly every month from April 2025 to March before hitting a five-month growth streak. However, since April 2025, freight from Mexico went down year over year in only two months.

While volume is increasing at the southern border, the number of drivers properly licensed to move that freight into the U.S. is declining. According to Kyle Toombs, senior vice president of capacity solutions at Uber Freight, about 25,000 Mexican truck drivers have lost their B-1 visas since April 2025.

FMCSA regs on cross-border operations from Mexico only require a federally issued Mexico equivalent of a U.S. CDL. However, immigration regulations have strict guidelines for entry into the U.S., prompting motor carriers hauling cross-border freight to use drivers with B-1 visas.

B-1 visas are designed for foreign nationals to work in the U.S. short-term. Cross-border freight platform Cargado reports that two-thirds of its carriers in Laredo run majority fleets with B-1 visa drivers, with more than 40% running entirely B-1 drivers.

What could that mean for U.S. truck drivers and carriers?

Reimagining cross-border freight movement?

A shrinking pool of available drivers with B-1 visas is prompting some shippers to rethink how they move Mexican freight, according to Toombs. That could open more opportunities for U.S. carriers and owner-operators.

Toombs described an arrangement in which a shipper hires a U.S. carrier near the border to coordinate the entire trip through its Mexican partners. The freight stays in the same trailer, even as different drivers and tractors handle portions of the journey. This is known as through-trailer service.

With the availability and approval of B-1 visas tightening, he said, more shippers are arranging the Mexican and U.S. portions separately. Some are turning to transloading: A Mexican carrier brings the freight across the border, where it is transferred into another trailer for the U.S. portion of the trip.

That gives U.S. carriers a chance to haul Mexican freight without arranging transportation within Mexico or maintaining their own Mexican carrier partnerships.

Take a Michigan carrier delivering a load to South Texas. It could pick up freight at a transloading facility on the U.S. side of the border and haul it to Detroit as a paying trip home. That load might previously have stayed within a border-based carrier’s through-trailer network.

Texas hotspots

Mexican freight may be up, but Toombs said owner-operators and carriers still need a solid strategy before heading south.

Toombs pointed out that inbound loads to Texas could pay poorly. While Laredo may be bustling with activity, Toombs said San Antonio tends to have better inbound rates. That being said, a short deadhead from San Antonio or Austin to pick up outbound Mexican freight in a border city could be a viable option.

Higher-value commodities that were once part of through-trailer services are now being transloaded, Toombs said. For the past two years, computer-related parts have been a hot import as an artificial intelligence data center boom sweeps the country. Flatbed southbound traffic has been heating up as Mexico builds its infrastructure to support technology initiatives.

Toombs also pointed to appliances, saying manufacturing investments made in Mexico in recent years are beginning to produce more freight.

Bottom line: Mexican freight opportunities have opened up to a larger pool of carriers, and they’re not all in Laredo.

“I think South Texas in particular is a really good area of opportunity,” Toombs said. “I think you’re going to continue to see more and more freight coming out of there and being transitioned from through-trailer to transloading.”

The OOIDA Foundation pointed out that its data is not showing noticeable shifts in Mexican freight. However, results could vary across different networks.

What about Canada?

Despite some recent year-over-year growth, the situation at the northern border paints a different picture.

Truck freight picked up significantly in August, but that was likely another round of frontloading ahead of expected tariffs. On Aug. 22, a 50% tariff on $20 billion in Canadian goods went into effect.

Canada responded Sept. 8 with tariffs on roughly $20 billion in U.S. goods. Later that month, the U.S. outright banned some Canadian goods rather than slapping duties on them.

Toombs estimated that Canadian drivers handle more than 90% of trucking freight across the northern border, although he emphasized that the figure was anecdotal. Consequently, he sees fewer direct opportunities for U.S. carriers there than along the Mexican border. LL