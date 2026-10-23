More haulers get breathing room under fuel emergency

An emergency waiver from hours-of-service requirements, issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, has been in effect since mid-September.

That order remains in effect through Dec. 16, but was recently amended by FMCSA.

Following a request from the Renewable Fuels Association, drivers and motor carriers transporting ethanol are now covered by this emergency.

“Because ethanol blending occurs at fuel terminals immediately before distribution, delays in ethanol delivery can have similar effects on fuel supply as delays in gasoline transportation,” director of regulatory affairs, Maddie Jenks, wrote in an Oct. 5 letter to FMCSA.

FMCSA said that adequate gasoline and diesel supplies are critical to the movement of people, products and supplies as well as the harvesting and transport of agricultural crops.

Fuel reports released on Friday, Oct. 23, showed a national average price per gallon well above $6 for diesel.

“Temporary hours-of-service flexibility should be provided for the interstate motor carriers transporting gasoline, diesel fuel, ethanol and denatured ethanol to address potential increases in transportation and agricultural harvesting demands,” FMCSA said in its amended emergency order.

Heating oil is also covered under this order as long as it is no more than 75% of the total shipment.

Motor carriers must submit to FMCSA the number of drivers operating under this emergency upon request.

States may adopt the same waiver or policy for intrastate commerce.

Diesel relief efforts

The volatility of fuel prices in recent months continues to be felt across the trucking industry.

Red-dyed diesel use has been expanded, federal tax penalties have been waived, state emergencies are in effect, and most recently, a harvest relief program was announced.

The OOIDA Foundation recently examined what these actions mean for truckers.

“Market stability is essential to bring down costs for the long haul,” OOIDA President and CEO Todd Spencer said.

On Oct. 18, the American Transportation Research Institute released the results from its annual survey on top concerns across the trucking industry.

Unsurprisingly, fuel prices topped that list, according to the more than 3,000 respondents who participated. LL