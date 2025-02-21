More emergency orders declared as hazardous winter weather continues

February 21, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

Prolonged hazardous winter weather in numerous states has led to more suspensions and waivers of certain regulatory requirements.

Texas and South Carolina are among the latest states to issue emergency declarations this week, stating that severe winter weather conditions, including extended cold temperatures, necessitate the need for regulatory relief.

Motor carriers providing direct assistance to the delivery of propane and home heating oils to storage facilities and homes in Texas are eligible for the relief granted by the state declaration through Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The South Carolina waiver extends to the maintenance and restoration of utility services as well as the uninterrupted transportation of essential goods, equipment and products to and from the impacted areas.

Certain permit and size/weight requirements are also temporarily suspended under the South Carolina order until March 4.

Additionally, FMCSA recently extended a regional emergency regarding concerns over fuel supplies.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, FMCSA expanded its lists of affected states covered under the regional emergency to include Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming.   

Drivers and motor carriers providing direct assistance in these seven states, along with the states included in the previous regional emergency, are relieved from maximum driving time requirements.

According to the National Weather Service, widespread record cold temperatures are expected to continue through Friday, Feb. 21 for a significant portion of the U.S., while an atmospheric river is set to impact the Pacific Northwest this weekend. LL

