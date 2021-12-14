More drops in diesel prices

Lower average prices were again reported with the release of the latest Energy Information Administration report on Dec. 13.

The release said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.649, down from $3.674 last week. That average is $1.09 higher than it was one year ago.

At 3.5 cents, the Lower Atlantic featured the steepest decline. A 3-cent decrease was also reported in the Gulf Coast, and the average price is 2.5 cents lower than last week in the East Coast region.

The highest average price per gallon is $4.775 in the California region and the lowest is $3.372 in the Gulf Coast.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Dec. 13 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.649, down 2.5 cents.

East Coast – $3.633, down 2.5 cents.

New England – $3.643, down 1.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.811, down 1.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.521, down 3.5 cents.

Midwest – $3.512, down 2.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.372, down 3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.758, down 2.2 cents.

West Coast – $4.398, down 1.8 cents.

West Coast less California – $3.97, down 2.2 cents.

California – $4.775, down 1.4 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 3.7 cents to $3.553, according to a Dec. 13 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Decreasing prices were reported across all regions, led by a 4.5-cent drop in the Gulf Coast. The Lower Atlantic saw a 4-cent drop and prices in the Midwest are 3.7 cents lower per gallon on average.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.553, down 3.7 cents.

East Coast – $3.611, down 3.2 cents.

New England – $3.60, down 2.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.771, down 2.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.497, down 4 cents.

Midwest – $3.458, down 3.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.347, down 4.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.801, down 3.4 cents.

West Coast – $4.217, down 3 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.898, down 2.9 cents.

California – $4.688, down 3.4 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.603 for Dec. 13.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.62 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.645 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.471 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL