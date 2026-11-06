More cameras, new taxes? Arizona drivers get a say

Arizona voters faced two big ballot questions Tuesday that could easily take money out of the hands of truckers.

Should traffic cameras stay in place?

And should the government ever be allowed to tax drivers by the mile?

Two of the state’s largest cities had transportation measures on the ballot, too.

The cities took different approaches. Mesa wanted to borrow money for road projects. Tempe asked voters to approve a sales tax increase.

Here’s what the decisions could mean for truckers and everyone who depends on Arizona’s roads.

Arizona voters put red-light and speed cameras on notice

Arizona voters decide what comes next for automated enforcement.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment that puts strict limits on state and local governments installing and operating photo enforcement systems.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety lists 14 Arizona cities with red-light or speed cameras. Five use both: Chandler, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Tempe.

Under Proposition 319, local voters must approve photo enforcement before a city can operate speed or red-light cameras.

Existing programs operating by Dec. 31 get a temporary pass. But their future will be up to voters in November 2027.

An approved camera program can run for 10 years. Then voters get another chance to end it.

Supporters say law enforcement should protect the public, not turn traffic tickets into a government cash machine.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says cameras miss the bigger picture. The group says the goal should be safer roads and smoother traffic. OOIDA argues that ticket revenue should not drive enforcement.

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Arizona rejects a proposed ban on mileage taxes

Red-light and speed cameras were not the only statewide transportation issue.

Voters also faced a question about the future cost of using Arizona roads. Should the state be allowed to charge drivers for every mile they travel?

Proposition 141 would have amended the Arizona Constitution to block state and local governments from charging drivers based on miles traveled.

It also would have limited government tracking. Agencies could not track or restrict a driver’s miles without that driver’s consent.

A vehicle miles traveled, or VMT, tax charges drivers for every mile on the road. The money can help pay for road construction and repairs.

Arizona does not currently have a VMT tax or a system that tracks miles for that purpose. Proposition 141 went further. It would have blocked future mileage taxes used to fund roads or support climate policies.

The transportation proposal had some exceptions.

It would not have stopped VMT programs for commercial vehicles traveling across state lines. It also would not have prevented state or local governments from creating mileage taxes or mileage limits for government-owned vehicles.

Voters narrowly rejected the amendment. The question was defeated by a 50-49% margin.

Fuel tax revenue fuels the mileage tax debate

Supporters said the proposed protection was needed as mileage taxes gain attention and fuel tax revenue continues to shrink.

Arizona charges 18 cents per gallon on gasoline. The diesel tax is also 18 cents per gallon for light-use vehicles. Large trucks pay 26 cents per gallon.

Opponents said mileage taxes could replace money lost as vehicles burn less fuel. Less fuel sold means less gas and diesel tax revenue for roads.

For truckers, the issue goes beyond how Arizona pays for roads. A mileage tax could tie transportation costs directly to every mile driven. It could also raise questions about how those miles are tracked.

Mesa approves $135 million in road bonds

Mesa voters had a chance to put more money into local transportation projects without raising the sales tax.

Mesa is in Maricopa County, one of Arizona’s most congested areas.

Voters passed Question 2. The measure allows the city to issue $135 million in bonds to pay for transportation work.

Property taxes can be used to repay the debt.

The bonds will help pay for safer streets and less congestion. Projects include pavement repairs, street improvements and traffic signals.

That work matters to truckers, too. Better pavement means fewer rough rides. Safer intersections and better signals can make moving freight through the city less stressful.

Tempe voters reject higher sales tax

Tempe voters faced a different transportation funding plan.

Proposition 424 asked voters to raise the local sales tax rate by a half-cent, from 1.8% to 2.3%.

Voters rejected the increase.

The tax increase was expected to raise about $50 million a year. Some of the money would have funded transportation projects, including upgrades to local transit.

The main focus was multimodal projects and upgrades to local transit services.

Supporters said a sales tax increase was a fair way to pay for needed transit improvements.

Opponents said residents are already dealing with higher prices for everyday goods. They argued this was the wrong time to raise taxes.

For truckers, the bottom line is cost versus results. Higher taxes can add to everyday expenses. If drivers are asked to pay more, they should see better roads, safer streets and less time wasted in traffic. LL

More Land Line coverage of Arizona news is available.