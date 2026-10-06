More cameras. More tickets. What does it mean for truckers?

The roadside is getting smarter – and more expensive for drivers.

Lawmakers are adding cameras that can catch speeding and red-light violations without an officer pulling anyone over.

Speed cameras and red-light cameras already watch drivers in hundreds of communities. Supporters see another tool for safer roads. Critics see a system that can turn a mistake behind the wheel into a ticket, a fine and another hit to the wallet.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says safety should be the priority. The goal should be fewer crashes and safer roads, not a steady stream of tickets.

Still, automated enforcement keeps expanding in some states. Other states are pushing back. And in one state, voters will soon get to decide.

California

California is opening the door to more speed cameras.

Gov. Gavin Newsom started that shift in 2023. He signed a law allowing some large cities to use speed cameras.

Six cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, were approved to participate.

The state program allows tickets for vehicles traveling at least 11 mph over the posted limit. First-time violations between 11 and 15 mph over result in a warning. A second violation brings a $50 fine.

Going 16 to 25 mph over means a $100 fine. Drivers going at least 26 mph over could face a $200 fine. The fine jumps to $500 for speeds of at least 100 mph.

The cameras can be used in safety corridors. Those areas can include roads with frequent crashes, street racing or school zones. Freeways and expressways remain off-limits.

California expanded the program the following year. Malibu was allowed to install up to five cameras along 21 miles of the Pacific Coast Highway. Long Beach received permission for up to 18 cameras. But one eight-mile section of Pacific Coast Highway remained off-limits.

That is changing.

Starting Jan. 1, the new law will allow Long Beach to install two speed cameras along that stretch. The faster the vehicle is going, the higher the fine.

Sen. Lena Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, said the cameras could make the roads safer.

She pointed to the eight-mile stretch as a major trouble spot. More than 30% of Long Beach’s speeding-related deaths occur there.

But the safety argument has critics. The National Motorist Association disputes the claim. The group says the fatality numbers alone do not prove speeding is the main cause of deaths on the highway.

Ohio

Ohio lawmakers are once again looking at who gets to use red-light and speed cameras.

Last year, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a law ending camera programs operated by counties and townships.

Now another bill would put the decision directly in voters’ hands. Cities and villages would need voter approval before starting a traffic-camera program.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says 17 local governments in Ohio operate speed camera programs.

HB843 would not ban automated camera programs. Instead, it would require local voters to approve them.

Rep. Meredith Craig, R-Smithville, said the bill leaves local control in place. The difference is that voters would have the final say before cameras are used.

The bill requires the legislative authority of a city or village to get voter approval before operating the cameras.

If voters approve, a municipality could start or continue using traffic cameras.

“Ohioans deserve transparency, accountability and a meaningful voice in decisions that directly affect their communities,” Craig said.

Opponents argue local officials are already responsible for making safety decisions.

They question whether the same logic could eventually require voter approval for other traffic-control measures, such as stop signs.

The bill has received two hearings in the House Local Government Committee.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts lawmakers are considering two bills that could put more ticket cameras on the road.

H3754 would allow cities and towns to use speed cameras and red-light cameras.

The cameras could be installed on local roads and state highways. State approval would be required for cameras placed on state roads.

Drivers caught going at least 11 mph over the limit could face fines ranging from $25 to $100.

Cities could use the money only to operate and maintain the camera systems. Any extra money would go to the state.

The Boston City Council supports the measure. Boston cannot use ticket cameras under current state law.

Council members say cameras could provide consistent enforcement. They also say the technology could free police officers for emergencies and other public safety work.

A second bill, H3660, focuses on speeding in work zones.

The bill would allow speed cameras in work zones. Drivers going at least 15 mph over the limit could receive a ticket.

There is a catch. Workers must be present when the violation occurs. Drivers who are caught would also face double speeding fines.

Arizona

Arizona is taking a different approach.

The state is letting voters decide whether local governments can use automated enforcement cameras.

A proposed constitutional amendment would require local voter approval before speed or red-light cameras could be used.

Existing programs could continue for now. But voters will decide whether those programs remain in place.

Any approved program would last 10 years. After that, voters would get another chance to decide. The question goes before voters on Nov. 3.

It is Proposition 319. LL

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