More automated trucks hit I-70

The Interstate 70 Truck Automation Corridor was announced by the Ohio and Indiana Departments of Transportation in March 2024.

In April 2025, the states deployed two automated trucks with platooning technology.

Earlier this month, the second deployment of automated truck technology was announced.

This deployment included three trucks with automated technology delivering shipments for Nussbaum Transportation, a news release said.

“As modern vehicles increasingly integrate advanced safety features like lane-keep assist, automatic braking, and blind-spot detection, we are seeing a fundamental shift in roadway safety,” Ohio DOT Director Pam Boratyn said. “While infrastructure engineering remains a cornerstone of our work, technology is the essential partner that will help us reach the goal of zero deaths on Ohio’s roads.”

The $8.8 million Truck Automation Project in Ohio and Indiana is funded by a U.S. DOT grant.

Operating in a “real-world Midwest environment” is critical in evaluating the safety and reliability of this automated truck technology, transportation officials said.

The trucks used in this deployment are equipped with technologies such as automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning.

“Our drivers operate in many different environments, including adverse weather conditions, busy traffic, and road construction, and each presents unique driving challenges,” Doug Bradle, chief operations officer at Nussbaum, said. “We value these new technologies and how they can aid our drivers in navigating these environments safely. We want to do our part in testing and improving them.”

Similar to the project’s previous deployment, professional drivers will be in the driver’s seat of the automated trucks.

“Truck drivers face demanding conditions every day, and our mission is to make our roads as safe as possible,” said Charles A. Jones, Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent. “This technology helps prevent crashes, protect lives and reduce the risks drivers face on the road.” LL

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