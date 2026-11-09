Months-long closure will affect truck traffic

A temporary closure will force truck traffic to adjust their routes in Riverside County, Calif., for several months.

The second phase of the SR 60/Potrero Boulevard Interchange Project began in May 2026.

This $64 million investment includes the construction of a six-ramp partial cloverleaf interchange, the realignment of Western Knolls Avenue and the widening of Potrero Boulevard to six lanes, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

Dense truck traffic is common on state Route 60 in Riverside County throughout the Inland Empire, state transportation officials said.

It’s estimated that more than 20,000 trucks, or as much as 13% of the total vehicle traffic, travel the highway daily.

Enhancing regional mobility, improving access to state Route 60, reducing congestion and supporting ongoing economic growth are among the expected improvements throughout this corridor, according to the project website.

As of Monday, Nov. 9, the westbound SR-60 Western Knolls Avenue on- and off-ramps are closed to trucks, freight vehicles and tractor-trailers

Construction activity, including repaving, land striping and utility relocation, is scheduled to take place on weekdays.

Passenger vehicles will be allowed to continue to use the ramps during the closure, which will remain in place 24/7 and is expected to last through spring 2027.

Truck traffic through this area is being diverted to Potrero Boulevard and Oak Valley Parkway to access Interstate 10 before reconnecting to westbound state Route 60.

In 2019, a six-lane Potrero Boulevard overcrossing was completed as part of the first phase of this project.

The latest phase of the project is being funded through the City of Beaumont Capital Improvement Plan, Transportation Uniform Mitigation Fee and SB1 Trade Corridor Enhancement Program.

Additional information about the project is available on the Riverside County Transportation Commission website. LL

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