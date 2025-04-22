Montana waiver in effect

A Montana executive order suspending the hours-of-service regulations for trucks delivering anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers is in effect through April 29.

The emergency order said a significant amount of fertilizer imported into the U.S. is produced in the Middle East, Russia and Canada. Effects of unrest and sanctions in these regions as well as severe weather in the U.S. have all slowed the supply of fertilizer to and from Montana.

“The impact of slowed deliveries into Montana, the vast distances that must be traveled with supplies and a lack of drivers have caused an increased short-term demand,” the order said.

Additionally, forecasted weather over the next few weeks combined with ongoing drought conditions may cause further delays of fertilizer deliveries and threaten the annual planting and crop-emergence schedule.

An impact of $400 million on Montana’s $1.6 billion crop production value is possible, according to the declaration.

Temporary registration and fuel permits for commercial vehicles providing direct assistance are also suspended by this emergency.

Vehicles operating in excess of size and weight requirements still must have oversize/overweight permits, but weekend, nighttime and holiday travel requirements for over-dimensional vehicles providing direct assistance are waived. Loads exceeding 10 feet wide require a front pilot vehicle.

Motor carriers or drivers subject to an out-of-service order are not eligible for this relief until that order has been rescinded in writing by FMCSA.

A driver who informs a motor carrier that he or she needs rest shall be given at least 10 consecutive hours before being required to return to service.

All other applicable state and federal regulations remain in effect. LL

