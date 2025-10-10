Montana officials considering truck platooning

Truck platooning has been implemented by a variety of commercial operations and even by departments of transportation.

“Many vehicles on the road today have some degree of automated driving systems including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and automatic braking,” Pam Boratyn, Ohio Department of Transportation Director, said in April 2025. “All of these features are designed to improve safety and reduce driver stress.”

Truck platooning involves trucks following each other closely, reducing air drag and improving fuel economy, according to the Federal Highway Administration. Speed and braking in following trucks typically are controlled through automation by the lead truck.

The Montana Department of Transportation is conducting a public survey in collaboration with the University of North Dakota about the future of truck platooning on Montana highways.

In the Montana survey, truck platooning is described as two or more freight trucks traveling together in a closely spaced, automated convoy using advanced technologies.

“We want to understand what people think about truck platooning, how safe they feel it is, if they accept it and how it might affect the way they drive,” MDT said. “Your answers will help us see what concerns people have and how we can make this technology work better for everyone.”

Complete the Montana DOT truck platooning survey online.

No personal questions or any information that would identify a respondent are included in the survey that takes 10-15 minutes to complete.

Legislation in Montana is expected to be introduced in the near future regarding the use and regulation of truck platooning, MDT said.

State transportation officials also cited forecasts suggesting that autonomous vehicles and advanced transportation technologies could represent 50% of the U.S. vehicle fleet.

“This analysis will serve to pinpoint infrastructure, traffic management policy, roadway design, and standardization needs essential for facilitating the deployment of truck platooning,” Montana transportation officials said. “The goal of this research is to provide practical guidance for MDT decision makers to respond to the state legislature regarding inquiries on how truck platooning could impact Montana highways and the traveling public.” LL

