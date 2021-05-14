Montana offers vaccine clinic for truckers; Missouri clinic May 20

Montana followed in the footsteps of North Dakota this week and began offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for truckers going to and from Canada.

According to a news release, the clinic came about as part of a memorandum of understanding signed between Montana and the Canadian province of Alberta. It began on May 10 at the rest stop on Interstate 15 near Conrad, N.D.

The clinic will be administering first doses of the vaccines and is available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 23. About 2,000 Alberta truck drivers are eligible to be vaccinated under the program, which also is open to truckers from Montana and other states.

Electronic signs on I-15 will direct truckers on where to go to get the shot. The service is being provided by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in conjunction with vendor Best Practice Medicine.

North Dakota-Manitoba partnership

In April, the state of North Dakota and the province of Manitoba announced a partnership to help get vaccines to truckers from both sides of the U.S.-Canada border.

North Dakota will administer COVID-19 vaccinations to Manitoba-based truck drivers transporting goods to and from the United States. This is the first such program between a Canadian and American jurisdiction. The North Dakota Department of Health will provide nurses and other staff to administer the first and second doses of the vaccine to provide full immunization of truckers.

The Manitoba Trucking Association will help coordinate the COVID-19 vaccine clinic program.

Read more about it here.

Oak Grove 70 Petro clinic on May 20 in Missouri

The Iowa 80 Group of truck stops is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for truck drivers on Thursday, May 20, at the Oak Grove 70 Petro in Oak Grove, Mo. The Oak Grove Petro is off of I-70 at Exit 28.



They will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Hours are 1-5 p.m. No appointments are necessary. It is a walk-in clinic only.

The Iowa 80 Truckstop, which also is owned by the Iowa 80 Group, offered COVID-19 vaccine clinics May 10-6.

Nationwide vaccination site resources

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says anyone having trouble locating a vaccination site can now can now text their ZIP code to 438829 to receive a text with the closest COVID-19 vaccination location. The website www.Vaccines.gov is also available. Truckers who are having a problem getting a vaccine can also contact OOIDA for assistance at 816-229-5791.

Click here for updates to state and federal COVID-19 orders.