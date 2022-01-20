Montana declares energy emergency, temporarily suspends hours of service requirements

On Jan. 19, Montana joined a growing list of states that have relieved hours-of-service requirements for commercial drivers.

An energy emergency declaration, signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, stated continued harsh winters conditions have caused an increased short-term demand for propane and heating oil, necessitating timely delivery of these products.

Winter weather and wind chill advisories are in effect through Friday morning with below-zero temperatures, ice and snow predicted for parts of the state.

In addition, delays of cross-border bulk fuel deliveries have also reduced in-state bulk fuel storage reserves, according to the executive order.

This order, which expires Feb. 18, will help facilitate and expedite the distribution of petroleum products.

Motor carries or drivers currently subject to an out-of-service order are not eligible for the relief granted by this declaration until that order has been rescinded by Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in writing.

In his energy emergency declaration, Gianforte also cited a “national shortage of qualified commercial truck drivers and delays of cross-border bulk fuel deliveries” that have affected the state’s bulk fuel reserves.

Portions of the Midwest and West recently enacted emergency declarations, but on Monday Land Line reported Pennsylvania lifting restrictions on I-80. LL