Mobile apps and distracted driving

A study of the use of mobile apps by drivers showed a drop compared to the previous year.

“The Most-Used Apps Behind the Wheel,” compiled by Cambridge Mobile Telematics, surveyed over 1,700 drivers nationwide about apps used while driving. Navigation and music apps were excluded.

Of the respondents, 64% admitted to using mobile apps while driving, a decline from 73% in 2023. The average number of apps used by drivers also dropped 42% year-over-year. Games, lifestyle and travel mobile apps saw the largest drops by category.

“Fewer drivers say they’re using their phones – that’s a step forward. But with surprising findings like FaceTiming while driving, it’s clear there’s still a lot of hard work to do,” said William V. Powers, co-founder and CEO of CMT. “This report challenges long-held assumptions about distracted driving. It gives us a clearer view of how behaviors are shifting and where new risks are emerging. As we build the next generation of mobility, industry leaders need to keep these behaviors in mind to create not just safer roads, but safer drivers as well.”

Study details

Social media app usage was down, including WhatsApp, Discord and Instagram.

Google and Camera apps were the most used among drivers, with Google increasing by almost 50% compared to the previous year. McDonald’s and Amazon were among the top 10 most-used apps while driving. The use of Safari, Gmail and Apple Mail also surged.

ChatGPT use also increased, according to the survey.

Drivers between the ages of 30 and 44 reported the highest use, with 78% admitting to using mobile apps.

FaceTime ranked as the most-used app by Gen Z drivers.

The survey found 72% of men said they used phones behind the wheel in the past month, compared to 57% of women.

The full survey can be found on the Cambridge Mobile Telematics website. LL