Mitchell 1 puts TMC Recommended Practices into truck service program

Repair information supplier Mitchell 1 has merged the Technology & Maintenance Council’s Recommended Practices into its web-based TruckSeries diagnostic and repair program. This allows users to quickly access the information when servicing commercial vehicles.

More than 500 voluntary technical standards are included in the current edition of TMC’s 2022-2023 Recommended Practices Manual, covering maintenance, testing, and specification of a full range of vehicle systems such as electrical, tire & wheel, engines, chassis, brake systems and more. Mitchell 1 obtained licensed permission from TMC to incorporate the Recommended Practices collection in TruckSeries.

“TMC’s Recommended Practices are extremely valuable to the repair community, both for technicians and service writers and shop managers. However, with hundreds of recommended practices available, only a few might be appropriate for any given job,” Ben Johnson, director of Product Management for Mitchell 1, said in a news release. “Including the RPs in TruckSeries makes it easier than ever for technicians to find specific information with a single search, improving efficiency and productivity in the shop.”

Through a single log-in TruckSeries, technicians can access the information they need to diagnose and complete repairs for any year and make of medium and heavy-duty trucks.

They can quickly identify and reference the appropriate Recommended Practice(s) for any given job via the program’s 1Search Plus card-based format or through the Service Manual view.

Once a vehicle is selected in TruckSeries and a particular component is identified, the 1Search Plus view will include an index card for “Recommended Practices,” which will list RP’s that are associated with that vehicle and component.

New diagram navigation feature

Mitchell 1 also showed off a new diagram-to-diagram navigation feature of its advanced interactive wiring diagrams within its TruckSeries medium- and heavy-truck repair program.

The new wire-to-wire jump feature allows users to navigate from one wiring diagram to another, following the wire in which they are interested without exiting the initial view opened in TruckSeries for the job they are working on.

“With electronically distributed wiring diagrams, there has always been this challenge when one diagram ends and another needs to be accessed. Even with old-style book manuals, we used to bookmark one diagram when we needed to research another,” Johnson said. “Now, we can seamlessly navigate between them, following the circuit we’re interested in, without sacrificing efficiency.”

Wiring diagrams have branches that connect to other wiring diagrams that will likely need to be accessed in order to correctly diagnose a problem. In the past, for Mitchell 1 and other wiring diagram providers, it was necessary to exit the main view to search and find the ancillary wiring diagram for individual components. Now, each detailed wiring diagram can be accessed right from the main diagram by simply clicking on links shown for specific areas.

San Diego-based Mitchell 1 is a member of the Snap-on brand family. Mitchell 1 offers a complete line of integrated repair software and services, including vehicle repair information, business management and shop marketing services, to help commercial truck and automotive professionals improve productivity and profitability.

For the commercial truck segment, Mitchell 1’s TruckSeries software provides information required to estimate labor times, diagnose and repair all makes of Class 4-8 trucks.

