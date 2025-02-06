Missouri traffic fatalities down, preliminary data shows

Traffic fatalities on roadways in Missouri decreased in 2024 compared to each of the two previous years, according to data released by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Preliminary data from MoDOT showed 954 traffic fatalities occurred on Missouri roads in 2024, a 4% decrease from 2023 and a 10% decrease compared to 2022.

Additionally, motorcycle fatalities were down 23%, with a total of 133 reported in 2024. This is the lowest number of motorcycle fatalities since Missouri repealed its all-rider helmet law in 2020.

“Although we have seen a small decrease in fatal crashes in the state in 2024, it is important to remember that our work is not finished,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Mike Turner said in a MoDOT news release. “Preventing roadway fatalities begins with drivers remaining vigilant and conscientious about their driving habits by wearing their seatbelts, obeying the speed limit and paying full attention to their surroundings while driving.”

While overall traffic fatalities in Missouri were down, data showed a record number of pedestrian fatalities in 2024 – 148, the highest number ever reported in the state.

This was up 16% from the previous year. MoDOT said a “notable percentage” of pedestrians killed in 2024 were individuals who exited their vehicle due to a prior crash or breakdown.

Distracted driving contributed to more than 100 traffic deaths in 2023 and 2024, MoDOT said. The state’s Siddens-Bening Law, which took effect in August 2023, prohibits the use of handheld devices, including cell phones, by all drivers.

“We still have a lot of work to do in Missouri, and we are especially concerned by the rising number of pedestrian fatalities in our state. We all have a responsibility to use the transportation system in a safe manner, and both drivers and pedestrians can make safe choices to help make this happen,” state highway safety and traffic engineer Jon Nelson said. “Let’s keep our heads up, watch out for each other, slow down and put all distractions aside, whether we’re behind the wheel or taking a walk.” LL

