Missouri speed limit showdown: 70 vs. 75 mph

Missouri hasn’t touched its speed limit in over 30 years – but now lawmakers are ready to hit the gas and see what happens.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says roads are safest when everyone moves at close to the same speed. OOIDA isn’t pushing for a specific speed limit. It just wants one speed for all vehicles.

Making a move?

Drivers in Missouri – both truckers and motorists – could soon get the green light to go a little faster.

Back in 1995, the national 55-mph speed limit was scrapped. The change gave states the power to set their own limits.

Since then, the Missouri has stuck with 70 mph for cars and trucks.

But that could change.

The Missouri Senate voted 25-6 last month to advance SB1408. The bill would mark the first speed limit increase in more than three decades.

The plan would raise speeds to 75 mph for all vehicles on rural interstates and freeways.

If it passes, Missouri would become the 20th state to allow speeds of at least 70 mph for certain vehicles.

Time for a change

Sen. Jamie Burger, R-Benton, says it’s time to move forward.

“I just think it’s time, in the year 2026, to go to 75 mph. I think it helps with the flow of traffic,” Burger said.

The Missouri Department of Transportation isn’t on board. The agency says speeding is still the top cause of crashes.

Burger pushed back. He said that today’s vehicles are packed with safety features that make higher speeds safer than they used to be. He also pointed out that nearby states like Arkansas and Kansas already allow 75 mph.

“When I leave Benton, Mo, it’s 80 miles to the Arkansas line. The speed limit is 70 mph to the Arkansas line,” Burger said. “Then the miles I drive in Arkansas are at 75 mph. I don’t see any more wrecks along that road than I do at home.”

He added that a friend working in Little Rock says traffic – especially truck traffic – flows much better than it did when Arkansas had a 70-mph limit.

Burger also argued that speed limits aren’t the real problem.

“I think most wrecks are caused because people aren’t paying attention,” he said. “We see that all the time on the road.”

The committee has not yet taken a vote on the bill.

Rep. Michael Burton, D-Lakeshire, raised a red flag about trucks with speed governors that keep them under the current limit.

“I worry that we’re going to have some large vehicles have to go less than 70 mph … and some other vehicles that are going to go a lot faster,” Burton said. “That could cause some safety concerns.”

Burger said that the gap already exists. He doesn’t think the bill will change how fast people already drive over the limit.

Alternative offered to speed debate

There’s another option on the table.

HB2583 would have MoDOT study whether raising the speed limit to 75 mph actually makes sense.

The agency would have until summer 2028 to report back. If there are safety concerns, the report would have to explain how to fix them.

For now, that bill is still sitting in a House committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.