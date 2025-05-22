Missouri overweight allowance now in effect through June

Missouri officials have again extended an overweight allowance for motor carriers and drivers assisting with flood relief across the state.

This emergency was first issued on April 5, following flooding along the Meramec River in southern Missouri. In early May, the order was extended through May 14. The most recent extension, enacted on Tuesday, May 20, provides the overweight allowance through June 30.

The waiver allows private and for-hire motor carriers to haul up to 10% more than their licensed weight, axle weight and/or maximum weight limitation allowed on Missouri highways.

Truckloads of rock, sand and gravel for flood relief, levees and other public infrastructure flood repair are covered.

These guidelines remain in place for those operating under the Missouri emergency declaration:

Drivers must obey posted bridge weight limits.

When crossing a bridge, the driver must restrict the vehicle speed to no more than 30 mph.

Travel under this allowance is allowed only on non-interstate highways.

Those taking advantage of the weight allowance cannot operate on any portion of the interstate highway system.

To ensure the health and safety of those impacted by these recent devastating storms, we must ensure that Missourians are able to continue receiving prescribed medications in a timely manner. Today, I signed an Executive Order to further assist affected individuals whose… pic.twitter.com/L5Ak3bDm2w — Governor Mike Kehoe (@GovMikeKehoe) May 20, 2025

States of emergency

Several states are also providing regulatory relief over fuel supply concerns.

South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa have all issued emergencies allowing relief from hours-of-services regulations for commercial motor vehicles and motor carriers transporting certain petroleum products.

High demand, further distances to travel and longer wait times at terminals were among the challenges leading to fuel supply issues in these states.

As of Wednesday, May 21, the emergencies in Iowa and South Dakota remained in effect. LL

