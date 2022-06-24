Missouri offers extension for IRP registrants

June 24, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Those with an International Registration Plan in Missouri expiring at the end of the month will have a few more weeks to submit their applications.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced an extension of the registration period for vehicles with an IRP expiring June 30 through July 31.

A new online credentialing system was recently implemented. This extension is to, “provide relief in the form of a registration extension to allow registrants more time to use the new system,” according to a memo signed by Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, and sent to all IRP member jurisdictions.

MoDOT is still strongly encouraging registrants to submit applications as soon as possible to ensure timely processing.

Law enforcement agencies in all IRP member jurisdictions are asked to refrain from taking action against vehicles with Missouri apportioned license plates expiring on June 30 until the extension period has ended, says the MoDOT memo.

All vehicles must still maintain valid insurance and abide by all state and federal regulations.

Any questions regarding this extension should be directed to Jerica Holtsclaw, MoDOT Motor Carrier Services at 573-526-4187 or Jerica.Holtsclaw@modot.mo.gov. LL

More Land Line coverage of Missouri.

