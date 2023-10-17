Missouri makes changes to ‘modernize’ CDL testing

The state of Missouri is making some changes to “modernize” its testing procedures for commercial driver’s licenses.

On Oct. 4, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Revenue announced the upcoming changes. The agencies said the testing modifications will include “a more streamlined pre-trip examination and more efficient basic skills course.”

The new testing standards for commercial driver’s licenses will take effect on Dec. 4 and will be utilized by CDL examiners at all MSHP examination sites, as well as all third-party testing sites across the state. The current testing procedures will remain in effect statewide until Dec. 1, the agencies said in a statement.

They added that federal guidelines require CDL applicants to pass the pre-trip and basic skills examinations using the same testing model. Due to this requirement, any applicant who passes the pre-trip test under the previous CDL testing procedure must pass the basic skills test using that same testing procedure to be eligible for the road test.

For drivers who will complete their skills test after the new standards take effect, a copy of the most recently revised Missouri CDL manual can be found here.

When it comes to CDL testing, the term “modernize” has been tossed around multiple times over the past year.



Last week, Ohio announced measures to update the process of renewing or obtaining a new CDL through enhanced online services. The state also announced its extension of commercial learner’s permits would increase from six months to one year.

“Freight infrastructure has made our state an anchor for global and domestic supply chains,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, director of InnovateOhio, said in a statement. “Through these kinds of technological upgrades, in which it’s easier for truckers to comply, we’re eliminating friction and taking meaningful steps in that direction.”

In August 2022, Maryland made updates to its testing process following participation in a three-state pilot program implemented by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on March 1 of that year.

New Hampshire and Virginia also participated in the program, which gave the three states a multiple-year exemption allowing them to continue using the revised version of the CDL skills test. LL