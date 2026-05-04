Missouri lawmakers push speed limit hike and truck crackdown

Missouri lawmakers are gearing up for the state’s first speed limit shake-up in more than 30 years. At the same time, they’re stacking on new rules aimed at truck licensing.

Back in 1995, the nationwide 55-mph speed limit was tossed out. The change gave states the power to set their own speeds.

Since then, the Show-Me State has stayed put at 70 mph for cars and trucks.

Time for a change

Now lawmakers want to hit the gas.

The Missouri House voted last week to pass a bill that would shake things up. SB1408 would bump speeds to 75 mph for all vehicles on rural interstates and freeways.

If it goes through, Missouri would become the 20th state to allow speeds of at least 75 mph for certain vehicles.

The move would allow truck drivers and motorists on much of Interstate 70 to run at least 75 mph from west of St. Louis to Utah.

Sen. Jamie Burger, R-Benton, says it’s time to move forward.

“I just think it’s time, in the year 2026, to go to 75 mph. I think it helps with the flow of traffic,” Burger said.

He also pointed out that several nearby states already allow 75 mph speed limits.

But not everyone is on board.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says speeding is still the leading cause of crashes.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says roads are safest when everyone moves at the same speed. OOIDA isn’t pushing a specific number – just one speed for all vehicles.

House lawmakers passed the bill 82-53, adding several other rule changes along the way.

The House has third read and passed SB 1408, “Modifies provisions relating to transportation,” 82-53: https://t.co/taII2BfTrA#MOLeg — House Communications (@MOHOUSECOMM) April 30, 2026

English proficiency

One addition tightens CDL rules. The goal: make sure truck drivers can handle English well enough to stay safe on the road.

Both new CDL applicants and current drivers would have to prove English proficiency.

Rep. Carolyn Caton, R-Blue Springs, says it’s not new – it just enforces what federal law already requires.

Under the bill, truck drivers must be able to talk with the public, read road signs and signals, answer questions from officials and complete reports and records in English.

Break the rule, and drivers could be pulled out of service and hit with a $1,000 fine. Keep driving anyway, and the penalties stack up – another $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail.

The bill also turns up the heat on trucking companies. Carriers could be fined $3,000 fines for each violation tied to one of their drivers.

Lewie Pugh, OOIDA executive vice president, said the focus is simple: safety.

“This is about understanding road signs … and if there is an accident, the trucker needs to be able to communicate with first responders immediately,” Pugh said.

The bill also spells out what happens to the truck and its cargo if a driver is stopped and can’t keep going.

Non-domiciled CDLs

Another part of SB1408 targets non-domiciled CDLs.

Drivers with these licenses would have to show a valid work visa. Proof of citizenship would also be required.

Break the rule? Drivers could face fines of up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail.

They would also be banned from driving in Missouri until they show the proper documents.

Trucking companies wouldn’t skate by either. If they use an illegal driver, they could be hit with $3,000 fines.

Once the fines are paid, a qualified truck driver could step in and take control of the truck.

The bill now heads back to the House for approval of the changes. If it clears that step, it moves to the governor’s desk. LL

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