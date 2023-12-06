Missouri lawmaker calls for fuel tax revisions

Renewed pursuit at the Missouri statehouse is intended to provide some tax relief for many highway users.

In 2021, Gov. Mike Parson signed into law legislation to increase the state’s 17-cent fuel tax rate by 12.5 cents to 29.5 cents over five years. The two-year-old law includes a fuel tax rebate program for many residents.

The first installment of annual 2.5-cent increases to the state’s gas tax and diesel tax took effect in October 2021. The second and third installments took effect in July 2022 and July 2023.

The tax rate now is set at 24.5 cents for gas and diesel purchases.

Additional 2.5-cent increases will take effect in July 2024 and July 2025.

Missouri residents are permitted to be refunded for the additional fuel tax collection. Refunds, however, are limited to owners of vehicles weighing up to 26,000 pounds.

Taxing revisions

Sen. Mike Moon has spent recent legislative sessions pursuing bills to amend the 2021 fuel tax law.

The Ash Grove Republican has filed multiple bills for consideration during the upcoming regular session to continue his pursuit.

The first bill would remove the 26,000-pound weight limitation for eligible refunds. Instead, SB1214 would allow Missouri-based truck operations to take advantage of the refunding offering.

During the 2023 regular session, an identical bill failed to receive consideration in the Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee.

The second bill, SB1027, includes the provision to remove the weight limitation for eligible refunds.

Additionally, the state would be required to develop a mobile app that allows a tax refund claim to be submitted at the time of purchase.

One more change would sync the refund process with the tax year and not the fiscal year, as is used in the current rule.

House lawmakers voted earlier this year to advance an identical bill. The Senate, however, did not consider the bill before the session adjourned.

Another bill filed by Moon would simply repeal the fuel tax increases and return the rate for gas and diesel to 17 cents.

SB953 would have an effective date of Aug. 28, 2024.

Moon has said the state should relieve some tax burden on Missourians because roads are in good shape.

Each bill awaits assignment to committee for the session that begins Jan. 3, 2024.

Show me the money

Revenue from the 24.5-cent fuel tax rate is divvied between the Missouri Department of Transportation, counties and cities.

According to the agency, MoDOT receives 17.69 cents of the excise rate, while counties collect 3.13 cents and cities get the other 3.68 cents.

Each cent of additional fuel tax results in about $27.8 million for MoDOT and $11.8 million for counties and cities.

State funds go toward the Fiscal Year 2024-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Missouri is available.

