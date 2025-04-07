Missouri DOT issues overweight allowance

April 7, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

The Meramec River in Missouri is expected to crest well above the major flood stage level of 27 feet on Tuesday, April 8, according to local reports.

Significant flooding was reported at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo., while numerous roads across southern Missouri remained closed as of Monday, April 7.

Real-time traffic updates are available on this Land Line resources page.

To aid recovery efforts, the Missouri Department of Transportation is allowing heavier-than-normal truckloads of rock, sand and gravel on state highways for flood relief, levees and other public infrastructure flood repair.

The waiver allows private and for-hire motor carriers to haul up to 10% more than their licensed weight on Missouri highways, MoDOT said.

Through May 5, relief is granted under these guidelines:

  • A loaded, gross weight is not to exceed 10% above the gross licensed weight of the commercial motor vehicle.
  • The waiver applies to transportation of rock, sand and gravel only within the state of Missouri.
  • Drivers must obey posted bridge weight limits.
  • When crossing a bridge, the driver must restrict the vehicle speed to no more than 30 mph.
  • Travel under this allowance is only allowed on non-interstate highways.
  • Those taking advantage of the weight allowance cannot operate on any portion of the interstate highway system.

“While we have activated the Missouri National Guard and our state team is positioning swift water rescue teams and other response assets, we urge all Missourians to follow their local weather forecasts very closely and avoid driving into flooded areas and areas known to experience flash flooding,” Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement. “Let’s protect ourselves and allow first responders to get emergency help where it’s needed.” LL

Read more Land Line news from Missouri.

Related News

towing

Missouri

Podcast: Missouri lawmaker pushes towing reform

After years of effort, another attempt to reform predatory towing in Missouri is on the agenda, with one lawmaker determined to get it done.

By Mark Reddig | March 12

trucking jobs

News

Trucking jobs surge as businesses prepare for tariffs

Employment in trucking swelled last month in anticipation of tariffs, which may ultimately doom many trucking jobs in the coming months.

By Tyson Fisher | April 07

towing

News

Five states look at towing reform

Efforts to establish basic consumer protections from predatory towing for truck drivers and others are active at multiple statehouses.

By Keith Goble | April 07

Advanced Clean Trucks

News

Republicans introduce resolutions to eliminate California vehicle emission rules, including Advanced Clean Trucks

Republicans are going after Advanced Clean Trucks and other California emission rules, but they will likely face legal challenges.

By Tyson Fisher | April 07