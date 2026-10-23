Missouri DOT announces speed limit changes along rural interstates

Truckers traveling through Missouri will soon be able to throttle up a bit with the state announcing an increase in speed limits in select rural areas.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced speed changes to eight corridors along four interstate highways. The changes will increase the maximum speed in those areas to 75 miles per hour.

Signed into law by Gov. Mike Kehoe in July, SB1408 authorized the state’s DOT to increase the speed limits on rural interstates and freeways to 75 mph. The department said the announced changes come after a “detailed review within the department of each eligible location.”

“The department takes careful consideration of all the different factors that make up a roadway when setting speed limits, including how people use it,” MoDOT Director Ed Hassinger said in a statement. “This decision is not made lightly and comes after a detailed study into each of those factors to determine where we can move people and traffic efficiently at higher speeds without sacrificing safety.”

The department said that the review weighed current traffic volumes, truck traffic volumes, crash history, terrain, road design and existing speed limits of border states in eligible areas near the state line.

Following that review, the state DOT announced it would be increasing speed limits to 75 mph along the following interstate segments:

I-29: From Exit 56 in Andrew County to approximately 2.5 miles south of the Iowa border (64 miles)

I-35: From the northern Cameron city limit to approximately 4 miles south of the Iowa border (55 miles)

I-49: From the Arkansas border to Exit 24 (24 miles) From Exit 56 to just south of Exit 101 in Nevada (45 miles)

I-55: From the Arkansas border to mile marker 16.6 just south of the I-155 interchange (17 miles) From mile marker 19.8 just north of the MO 84 interchange to mile marker 64.9 at the route AA bridge (45 miles) From mile marker 70.5 just north of the route HH interchange to mile marker 86.6 just south of the route PP interchange (16 miles) From mile marker 106.4 just north of Exit 105 to mile marker 164.9 at the Jefferson County line (59 miles)



The state DOT said it would continue to monitor and evaluate crash data from those sites, with the potential of adjusting the speed limits back to 70 mph if needed.

“Let me emphasize the word ‘limit’ here. The highways across our state were not built for 80+ mph traffic. And a driver is looking at a significantly shorter window to react to the road and conditions around them at that speed,” Hassinger said. “Getting where you’re going safely begins and ends with the decisions you make behind the wheel. If you want to make it where you’re headed safely, buckle up, stay alert, drive sober and follow the speed limit.”

Officials said that crews would be working to update signage in the affected areas sometime this fall, and that drivers should continue to abide by the posted speed limits in those areas until the work is done. LL