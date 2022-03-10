Missouri company Safe Fleet buys U.K. LED maker

Belton, Mo.-based Safe Fleet, a supplier of safety products for fleet vehicles, has announced acquiring English LED lighting manufacturer Labcraft.

Safe Fleet provides safety products for fleet vehicles. It supplies products for school busing, transit, fire, emergency medical services, law enforcement, waste and recycling, industrial and military, construction trucks, and agriculture vehicles. Products for tractor-trailers include trailer walk ramps, insulated bulkheads for temperature control, collision avoidance camera systems, and tarp systems.

Essex, England-based Labcraft manufactures high-performance and energy efficient LED lighting for the commercial vehicle and emergency services sectors, according to a news release. Founded in 1956, its products include interior and exterior van, truck and trailer lighting. Its products are used by body converters, manufacturers, and commercial and emergency fleet managers.

“Labcraft is a great addition to the Safe Fleet family,” Safe Fleet President Michael Schulte said in a news release. “Their drive to design innovative lighting solutions to improve safety and efficiency aligns with our mission to make fleets smarter and people safer.”

The Labcraft brand and business will continue to be managed and operate as a standalone entity.



In March 2021, Safe Fleet announced acquiring Durite, Essex, manufacturer of electrical, lighting, and vehicle safety products brand serving the commercial vehicle aftermarket.

“The addition of Labcraft is an important next step in Safe Fleet’s vision to become the leading global supplier of safety solutions for fleet vehicles,” John R. Knox, Safe Fleet chairman and CEO, said in a news release. “With Durite and Labcraft now onboard, we are well-positioned for growth in the European commercial vehicle market.”

Safe Fleet was founded in 2013 with the merger of two fleet safety equipment providers:

ROM Corp. and Specialty Manufacturing Inc., according to the company website. The Sterling Group, Houston, owns the company.

ROM Corp., Belton, founded in 1947, made roll-up compartment doors, folding safety ramps, and automatic hose bed covers. SMI was founded in the mid-1970s, and has become the industry leader in manufacturing safety equipment for the bus and rail markets. SMI, Pineville, N.C., specialized in manufacturing safety equipment for the bus and rail markets. LL

Land Line’s business coverage includes articles on trucking job growth, business acquisitions, recalls, and new products and trucks.