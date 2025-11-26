Missed trucks push International into second Hill Start Assist recall

International Motors is recalling more trucks with Hill Start Assist after discovering it missed some from an earlier recall this year.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, International is recalling more than 1,300 model year 2023-26 LT trucks and 2024-25 RH trucks. Affected trucks are equipped with the Hill Start Assist feature.

The exhaust port for the feature may become clogged. That could delay or prevent the service brakes from releasing. NHTSA notes an increased risk of a crash if the brakes are still engaged while driving.

International’s Hill Start Assist stops trucks from rolling backwards when starting on an incline. After the driver releases the brake pedal, the system holds the brake for a few seconds. Once the accelerator is pressed, the service brakes are released, allowing for a smooth start.

Authorized dealers will relocate the Hill Start Assist valve exhaust at no cost. Notification letters to owners of affected trucks will be sent on Jan. 12.

Questions can be directed to International’s customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 25522. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 25V781.

Hill Start Assist recall 2.0

This recall stems from a similar recall issued in August.

International’s first recall related to Hill Start Assist included more than 1,100 LT and RH trucks. The remedy of relocating the valve exhaust was the same.

In September, someone performing the remedy could not locate the valve. International discovered that the recall population included trucks that did not have the Hill Start Assist valve in the specified location. Valves susceptible to clogging are located on the outside of the frame rail behind the cab.

Consequently, trucks that did have the valve in that location were not included in the recall. The latest recall includes those missing trucks. For the initial recall, the remedy was amended to include an inspection to determine whether relocating the Hill Start Assist valve is necessary. LL

