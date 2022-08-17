Minnesota extends emergency fuel order

August 17, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Minnesota has extended its order providing relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel within the state.

Last month, long wait times at fuel terminals, increased demands and inadequate fuel supply were cited in the emergency order signed by Gov. Tim Walz.

That order was set to expire Aug. 24, but it will now run through Sept. 11 with the extension in place.

“The need for relief from those hours our service requirement continues,” Walz said in the order. “We are nearing the end of the summer travel season and look ahead to the harvest season, when farmers will rely heavily on gasoline, diesel and other fuels to complete their work.”

Motor carriers and drivers transporting gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol and biodiesel are exempt from paragraphs (b) and (c) under the Code of Federal Regulations, title 49, part 395.3, and Minnesota Statutes 2021, section 221.0314, subdivision 9 under the order.

Minnesota Department of Commerce data continued to show that inventories of certain fuels in the state are at lower levels than last year and the three-year average, according to the order.

In addition, fuel terminals in Sauk Centre, Minn.; Alexandria, Minn.; Wrenshall, Minn.; and Roseville, Minn., have reported shortages or outages, while drivers have experienced long wait times due to increased demand at terminals.

Logistic and supply challenges have been exacerbated by the closure of refineries in St. Paul Park, Minn., and Superior, Wis.

“This summer, consumers paid record high prices for gasoline and diesel,” Walz said. “Over the past several weeks as we have seen those prices decrease, there has been a corresponding increase in demand, and both suppliers and transporters of petroleum products are struggling to keep up.”

When this order expires or a motor carrier or driver has been relieved of emergency relief duty, a driver must take at least 34 consecutive hours off duty. LL

More Minnesota news.

 

Lucas Oil

Related News

under-21 pilot program

Minnesota

Under-21 pilot program: Some questions answered, but others remain

FMCSA answers some questions about its under-21 pilot program, but others remain about the safety implications and information gathering.

By Scott Thompson | April 21

Emergency declaration for COVID-19 results in two crashes, FMCSA says

News

FMCSA reports two crashes under emergency declaration since March 2020

Thousands of loads have been hauled under an emergency declaration since March 2020. FMCSA said it is aware of two crashes.

By Mark Schremmer | August 17

Freedom Drivers Project, Truckers Against Trafficking

News

Freedom Drivers Project at Missouri State Fair

MoDOT is partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking to bring the Freedom Drivers Project traveling exhibit to the Missouri State Fair.

By Land Line Staff | August 17

Medical Examiner Handbook open for review, Graphic by balsamic

News

Medical Examiner Handbook open for review

A draft of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Medical Examiner Handbook is available for review.

By Mark Schremmer | August 16