Minnesota extends emergency fuel order

Minnesota has extended its order providing relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel within the state.

Last month, long wait times at fuel terminals, increased demands and inadequate fuel supply were cited in the emergency order signed by Gov. Tim Walz.

That order was set to expire Aug. 24, but it will now run through Sept. 11 with the extension in place.

“The need for relief from those hours our service requirement continues,” Walz said in the order. “We are nearing the end of the summer travel season and look ahead to the harvest season, when farmers will rely heavily on gasoline, diesel and other fuels to complete their work.”

Motor carriers and drivers transporting gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol and biodiesel are exempt from paragraphs (b) and (c) under the Code of Federal Regulations, title 49, part 395.3, and Minnesota Statutes 2021, section 221.0314, subdivision 9 under the order.

Minnesota Department of Commerce data continued to show that inventories of certain fuels in the state are at lower levels than last year and the three-year average, according to the order.

In addition, fuel terminals in Sauk Centre, Minn.; Alexandria, Minn.; Wrenshall, Minn.; and Roseville, Minn., have reported shortages or outages, while drivers have experienced long wait times due to increased demand at terminals.

Logistic and supply challenges have been exacerbated by the closure of refineries in St. Paul Park, Minn., and Superior, Wis.

“This summer, consumers paid record high prices for gasoline and diesel,” Walz said. “Over the past several weeks as we have seen those prices decrease, there has been a corresponding increase in demand, and both suppliers and transporters of petroleum products are struggling to keep up.”

When this order expires or a motor carrier or driver has been relieved of emergency relief duty, a driver must take at least 34 consecutive hours off duty. LL

More Minnesota news.