Minnesota enacts emergency fuel order

Following the recent data release from the Minnesota Department of Commerce, Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order providing relief to motor carriers and drivers transporting gasoline, diesel and other fuels across the state.

That data revealed that inventories of certain fuels in Minnesota are lower than last year and below the three-year average, said the emergency order.

Additionally, the closures of refineries in Superior, Wis., and St. Paul Park, Minn., will pose even more challenges and supply constraints, according to the Minnesota order.

The country’s refinery capacity, which has fallen by nearly 1 million barrels per day, also was cited in the order, as were shortages and/or outages at Minnesota fuel terminals in Mankato, Marshall and Alexandria.

Drivers also have experienced long wait times at fuel terminals due to increased demand and inadequate supply.

“Reliable access to gasoline, diesel, and other fuels will be critical to the safety of Minnesotans in the weeks and months ahead,” the order said. “Temporary relief is needed to allow for the continued movement of these fuels, as carriers and drivers provide necessary and time-sensitive assistance to our state. Strict enforcement of certain hours of service regulations would prevent or hinder the efficient transportation of these essential supplies.”

Motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to the emergency relief efforts by transporting gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol and biodiesel are provided relief from Minnesota Statutes 2021, section 221.0314, subdivision 9, as well as paragraphs (b) and (c) under the Code of Federal Regulations, title 49, part 395.3.

However, the executive order does not relieve motor carriers and drivers from regulations pertaining to driver qualifications or paragraph (a) of the Code of Federal Regulations, title 49, part 395.3.

Upon expiration of the order, or when a driver or motor carrier has been relieved of all emergency relief duty, a driver must take at least 34 consecutive hours off duty.

The order is set to expire on Aug. 14. LL

