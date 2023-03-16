Minnesota company makes sizable donation to trucker relief fund

A Minnesota trucking company is doing its part to help truckers in need.

On March 2, St. Joseph, Minn-based Brenny Transportation Inc. made a $10,000 donation to the St. Christopher Trucker Relief Fund.

The donation was made possible, in part, by contributions from the trucking company’s employees. Through a variety of fundraising activities – like bingo, 50/50 raffles and silent auctions – Brenny’s staff raised over $5,345. The company contributed the remaining amount to bring the total donation to $10,000.

The donation will help to fund the charity’s Highway to Hope benefit concert. Singer-songwriter Levi Hummon will headline the concert on Saturday, April 22, in Knoxville, Tenn. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the work of SCF and their support of truckers in need.

Joyce Brenny, president and CEO of Brenny Transportation, says the St. Christopher Fund holds a special place in her heart. Brenny, an OOIDA senior member, is currently the charity’s president and has served on the SCF board of directors since 2012. She says her connection to the group is very personal.

“My father-in-law was in a horrific truck wreck many years ago. After the wreck, our family found that there were very few options to help professional truck drivers with the extra cost of injuries, not being able to work and worst of all the psychological impact these accidents have on the drivers as well as their families,” Brenny told Land Line. “SCF has grown to help drivers and their families in all these areas when the unforeseen happens. The team at Brenny is driven to serve those in our industry when in need. We hope others feel this passion & consider contributing to SCF.”

Founded in 2007, the mission of the St. Christopher Fund is to “help over-the-road/regional semi-truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury has recently caused them to be out of work.” That assistance comes in the form of payments to providers to cover living expenses.

The group also provides health and wellness programs for drivers in hopes to prevent some medical illnesses, such as diabetes and cardiological conditions. According to its website, the charity has spent over $4.3 million to help 3,652 drivers through their time of need.

“Our mission at the SCF, and the support we provide to truck drivers across this country, is built around hope,” Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development with St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, said in a statement. “When a driver reaches out to us, they are already dealing with an illness or injury and the thought of the financial hardship and loss of income leaves them feeling hopeless. We are there to fill them with hope, assist them with supporting their families and getting back out on the road.”

Companies or drivers interested in sponsoring the event, or matching funds raised for this event, should contact Currier via email at Shannon@TruckersFund.org or by calling 865-202-9428. LL

