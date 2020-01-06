The Mid-America Association of State Transportation Officials is still needing input from truckers for its truck parking survey. The deadline has been extended to Jan. 10.

In conjunction with the American Transportation Research Institute, MAASTO is seeking more information to understand the truck parking situation in the Midwest. MAASTO states include, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

More specifically, the survey is a follow-up on the real-time Truck Parking Information Management System, or TPIMS. The survey wants to identify truck driver perspectives on the system.

To take the survey, go to the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Foundation website by clicking here.

The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete. The deadline has been moved to Jan. 10.

All responses will be kept confidential. Personal or organizational information will not be released under any circumstances.

How TPIMS Works from Trucks Park Here on Vimeo.

In 2015, the eight Midwest states were awarded a share of a $25 million TIGER grant for a regional TPIMS project. Each state received approximately $1 million to more than $3 million. All eight states also will contribute a 10% match of the deployment costs. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s portion costs approximately $1.4 million while the agency contributes $177,500.

“Truck drivers sometimes spend 30 minutes or more looking for parking spots. We want to help them find safe, reliable parking so they don’t waste time looking, which decreases their downtime, and so they can move their products faster,” said Dan Rowe, state project manager, in a statement. “There will also be less fuel consumption and reduced emissions.”

TPIMS sends truckers parking availability information through traveler information websites, dynamic truck parking signage along interstates and smart phone apps.

For more information about TPIMS, visit TrucksParkHere.com.