Midwest state sounds alarm over dwindling fuel supplies

Fuel is almost always near the top of concerns in trucking.

Fuel costs can be volatile. Especially in a down freight market, they can greatly impact operating costs.

Supply is a direct factor, and one state expressed its concerns over lower fuel inventories recently.

On Monday, Oct. 27, South Dakota officials enacted an emergency because of “extremely low inventories and outages” of propane and other fuel due to high harvest demand.

“The return of normal supply flows to fuel terminals in South Dakota is unknown,” the declaration said.

Supply shortages include gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, jet fuel and biodiesel, according to state officials.

State and federal hours-of-service regulations are suspended through Nov. 10 for motor carriers transporting these products in support of the emergency in South Dakota.

This exemption applies to interstate commerce. Motor carriers and drivers operating under this order are not required to carry a copy of it.

Ill or fatigued drivers are not allowed to take advantage of the relief provided by this order. If a driver informs a carrier he or she needs rest, they must be given at least 10 consecutive hours off duty before returning to service.

All other requirements not specifically mentioned in the South Dakota fuel emergency remain in full effect.

The 14-day order will deliver propane and other liquid products throughout South Dakota. https://t.co/ZWLzI67VsD — Dakota News Now (@dakotanews_now) October 27, 2025

The latest fuel prices are available on this Land Line resources page.

ProMiles.com reported an average price per gallon for diesel of $3.37 in South Dakota on Tuesday, Oct. 28. That was a 3-cent increase from the previous day.

AAA also said the price per gallon for fuel in South Dakota increased slightly from the previous day and was $3.345 as of Wednesday, Oct. 29. LL

