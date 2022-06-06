Midwest DOTs need truckers’ input regarding truck parking information systems

The American Transportation Research Institute needs input from truckers who travel through the Midwest regarding the truck parking information systems.

ATRI is conducting a follow-up online survey to get “perspectives from truck drivers related to the real-time parking information system that was installed in eight Midwest states in 2019,” according to a news release.

To take the survey, click here. The survey will be open through June 24. ATRI encourages all drivers who operate anywhere in the Midwest to participate.

ATRI will keep all responses strictly confidential and will report them in aggregate form. Under no circumstances will ATRI release any personal or organizational information.

Specifically, the survey seeks information from truckers who have used Mid-America Association of State Transportation Officials’ Truck Parking Information Management System. Participating states include: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The departments of transportation of those 10 states make up the Mid America Association of State Transportation Officials coalition. They plan to use information gleaned from the survey to improve regional information technology. The Truck Parking Information Management System distributes real-time parking info across most major corridors in the Midwest.

This survey may sound familiar to some drivers. In January 2020, the Mid-America Association of State Transportation Officials extended its first attempt at collecting information. At the time, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association promoted the survey to get its members to participate. More than two years later, the Midwest DOTs still need more data.

Truck parking information management system

In 2015, eight Midwest states were awarded a share of a $25 million TIGER grant for a regional Truck Parking Information Management System project.

Each state received approximately $1 million to more than $3 million. All eight states also contribute a 10% match of the deployment costs. For example, the Minnesota DOT’s portion is approximately $1.4 million while the agency has contributed $177,500.

“Truck drivers sometimes spend 30 minutes or more looking for parking spots. We want to help them find safe, reliable parking so they don’t waste time looking, which decreases their downtime, and so they can move their products faster,” Dan Rowe, MnDOT project manager, said in a statement. “There will also be less fuel consumption and reduced emissions.”

The truck parking information management system sends truckers parking availability information through traveler information websites, dynamic truck parking signs along interstates, and smartphone apps.

For more information about the system, visit TrucksParkHere.com.


