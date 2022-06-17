Michigan work zone cameras bill advances

A Michigan House panel has advanced a bill to authorize automated speed enforcement in highway work zones.

Currently, no communities in the state employ the use of red-light cameras and speed cameras.

The House Judiciary Committee has voted to advance a bill to permit speed cameras to enforce vehicle speeds in highway work zones.

Sponsored by Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette, HB5750 would give the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation permission to utilize automated enforcement.

Cambensy told committee members that something needs to be done to address drivers on highways around the state who are exceedingly in violation of work zone speed limits.

Her bill would authorize devices to be used when construction workers are present. Owners of vehicles found traveling at least 10 mph above the posted speed limit would receive violation notices in the mail.

First-time offenders would receive a written warning in the mail. Repeat offenders with violations within three years would face fines up to $150. Subsequent offenses would result in fines up to $300.

A sign must be placed prior to where the work zone begins to notify drivers about the automated enforcement.

Cambensy said her focus is to change behavior where the highest number of wrecks occur.

“We are not looking to raise money. We are not looking to create a system where we are speed trapping drivers. Simply, we want them to slow down,” Cambensy testified.

Additionally, a work zone safety fund would be created with the state DOT coordinating with state police and local law enforcement to increase police presence within work zones, to fund devices, and to make other safety enhancements.

HB5750 now heads to the House floor for further consideration.

Federal guidance for roadway safety programs

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg earlier this year unveiled plans to address a record increase in traffic deaths on the nation’s highways. Automated cameras were included among the tools identified to aid reducing fatalities.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s national roadway safety strategy addresses the administration’s goal for the program.

“Automated speed enforcement, if deployed equitably and applied appropriately to roads with the greatest risk of harm due to speeding, can provide significant safety benefits and save lives.”

More than 500 communities around the country employ the use of red-light and/or speed cameras to nab drivers who disobey traffic rules, the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety reports.

Officials with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association say the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible. LL

