Michigan, Virginia bills would permit speed cameras

Efforts underway at the Michigan and Virginia statehouses would authorize the use of speed cameras in certain areas.

At least nine states have already acted this year on the use of automated enforcement cameras. Those states include California, Connecticut, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Vermont and Washington.

Speed cameras used to ticket drivers who disobey traffic rules are common. More than 270 communities across the nation utilize the devices, the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety reports. About 340 communities around the country employ red-light cameras.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association contends the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.

Michigan

As the end of the two-year session in Michigan nears conclusion, the state Senate has approved a two-bill package to authorize speed cameras in the state.

Neither red-light cameras nor speed cameras are used in Michigan currently. State law mandates that law enforcement witness violations.

Senators on both sides of the aisle voted to advance legislation that would authorize automated speed enforcement in highway work zones. HB4132 and HB4133 would grant the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation authority to implement automated enforcement at locations that do not have guard rails or other barriers.

One year ago, Michigan recorded 8,017 work zone crashes. The crashes resulted in 1,896 injuries and 24 fatalities. These figures were provided by the Michigan State Police’s Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Speed cameras would be authorized for use in affected areas when construction workers were present. Owners of vehicles found traveling at least 10 mph above the posted speed limit would receive violation notices in the mail.

Written warnings would be mailed to first-time offenders. Repeat offenders with violations within three years would face fines of up to $150. Subsequent offenses within the same time frame would result in fines of up to $300.

Ticket revenue would be directed to a work zone safety fund. The state Department of Treasury would coordinate with Michigan State Police and local law enforcement to use funds to increase police presence in work zones, to fund devices and to make other safety enhancements.

Sen. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, said on the Senate floor that he would never support cameras for routine speed enforcement but that something should be done to improve safety in work zones.

“I hate red-light cameras. We are not looking to create a government state here,” Damoose told senators. “I’ve seen these hard-working laborers just inches away from traffic. Half the time, (drivers) are staring at phones. It’s just plain dangerous. If we care about these laborers, we have to be willing to do more.”

The speed camera legislation is not without detractors.

Sen. Edward McBroom, R-Waucedah Township, said that he understood the pursuit to make roadways safer but remained opposed to the legislation.

“I recognize the merits and the intentions, the merits of those intentions more specifically, in this legislation,” McBroom said. “However, with what I’ve seen of how it’s been implemented in other places, I’m not convinced that this idea is ripe for prime time and that we aren’t going to suffer with a lot of significant difficulties from people who are falsely accused.”

HB4132 and HB4133 have moved back to the House for approval of Senate changes. If approved there, the speed camera bills would head to the governor’s desk.

Virginia

As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for the 2025 regular session, one bill held over from the 2024 session covers speed cameras.

A 2020 law permits the devices to be placed in highway work zones. Automated tickets are generated for vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit in affected areas by more than 10 mph. Violators are mailed citations not to exceed $100.

The House bill would allow cities, towns and counties to post speed cameras in “any location deemed necessary.”

Delegate Michael Jones, D-Chesterfield, has said speed cameras are necessary in “high injury network areas” where data has shown speeding occurs.

The bill, HB20, is expected to be considered in the House Transportation Committee when the upcoming session convenes Jan. 8. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.