Michigan Senate approves weight increase for electric trucks

Work continues at the Michigan statehouse to allow heavier electric trucks on state roadways.

The Senate voted 23-14 to advance a House bill that would authorize electric-powered trucks to weigh up to 82,000 pounds – up from 80,000 pounds.

Heavier natural gas-powered trucks

The state acted in 2017 to permit trucks powered primarily by natural gas to weigh up to 82,000 pounds. State lawmakers were told the additional weight authorization was necessary to counter revenue losses of up to 2% to 3% per load for companies operating natural gas-powered trucks.

Michigan’s weight exception for natural gas-powered trucks mirrors a federal weight exemption.

In 2015, Congress passed the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act. The act raised the weight limit for natural gas and electric battery-powered tractor trailers to 82,000 pounds.

States are authorized to act to raise the weight on interstates within their borders.

Senate Bill 501

Sponsored by Sen. Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton, SB501 would adopt the same weight allowance for electric trucks.

Specifically, an electric truck tractor would be allowed to exceed current axle loading and weight load maximums by up to 2,000 pounds. The gross weight of an electric truck tractor or a combination of an electric truck tractor and semitrailer, however, would be limited to 82,000 pounds.

Following along

Advocates have pointed out that the rule is common throughout the country, saying the weight allowance is necessary because heavier equipment is required to power trucks operating on electric battery power and natural gas.

Camilleri recently told the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee the change would allow truck operators to convert to electric trucks without a penalty in the amount of payload they can carry.

“This change will make EV semis competitive with other vehicles and will make Michigan statute consistent with federal law,” he said.

He added that while the state works to shift its energy system away from fossil fuels, “it’s obvious that trucking needs to be a serious focus.”

Concerns about road damage

A bill analysis reads that “if carriers do not accommodate heavier batteries, the transition to electric semi-trucks would be delayed.”

The analysis also addresses concern about damage to roadways caused by heavier trucks.

“In the long run, allowing these heavier vehicles on the road would wear down the roads and bridges faster and require higher funding at the state and local level to maintain road and bridge quality,” it states.

Sen. Edward McBroom, R-Vulcan, recently questioned why the additional weight allowance shouldn’t be extended to all carriers.

“I’m having a hard time understanding why what is good for the goose isn’t good for the gander,” he said.

Despite concerns, the Senate cleared the way for SB501 to move to the House Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee.

Tennessee and Texas

Most states have the same rule being pursued in Michigan. Tennessee and Texas are among the latest states to authorize heavier loads for electric trucks and natural gas-powered trucks.

Both states acted this year to permit electric-powered trucks and trucks powered primarily by natural gas to weigh up to 82,000 pounds – up from 80,000 pounds. LL

