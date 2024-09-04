Michigan police want to connect with truckers through ELDs

Police in Michigan will now be able to send safety and enforcement messages directly to truckers through in-cab electronic logging devices.

On Aug. 28, the Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division announced a partnership with Drivewyze Inc. that would enable MSP officers to send alerts to the ELDs of trucks that have opted into the Smart Roadways System. Officials said they intend to use the system to “send safety alerts regarding roadway hazards or enforcement operations direct to commercial drivers to allow them time to slow down or otherwise prepare for what may lie ahead.”

The safety-centric messages will be no more than 25 characters in length and will appear in large letters on a bright yellow background on the truck’s ELD. The messages can also be geo-targeted, allowing officials to tailor the messages to a specific area.

“Safer commercial drivers make for safer roadways for all roadway users,” Patrick Morris, a motor carrier inspector with MSP/CVED, said in a statement. “Coupled with continued education and enforcement, digital messaging direct to commercial drivers is another way our motor carrier officers are working to increase traffic safety and reduce traffic crashes and injuries on Michigan roads.”

Not all commercial vehicles traversing through the state will receive the safety and enforcement messages. Morris told Land Line that carriers have to opt in to the Safe Roads system in order to receive messages.

Michigan joins a handful of other states – including Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Texas – to begin using the alert system. Morris said the success seen in those states was a driving force behind Michigan adopting the system.

“This is a way we can reach truck drivers – and communicate with them – without it having to be in the case of a traffic stop,” he added. “At that point, they’ve already done something wrong. The hope is this can be more proactive.”

Morris also said the messages will include warnings of work and enforcement zones, cautions about bridges with low clearance and tips on correct driving behaviors. Future plans for the alert system include providing information during heavy-driving holidays and possible roadway hazards.

In addition to alerting drivers, the system can provide data that helps MSP gain a better understanding of enforcement efforts, Morris noted. Using data from commercial vehicles, officials can analyze vehicle speeds and hard braking events to determine how many vehicles reduce their speed as a result of the alert system. According to research conducted by Drivewyze, around 25% of drivers slow down within 30 seconds of receiving an alert.

Morris said MSP plans to use these metrics to determine what type of enforcement – be it “visibility enforcement” using patrol units or increased messaging through the alert system – is needed in a particular area.

On top of the in-cab safety and enforcement messages, MSP also will be increasing “traffic safety enforcement and outreach” as part of an initiative to curb unsafe driving habits by commercial vehicle drivers.

“Motor carrier officers will be on the lookout for driver behavior violations that cause vehicle crashes, such as speeding, following too closely, improper lane changes, reckless or careless driving and texting/hand-held use of a phone while driving,” the department said. LL\

