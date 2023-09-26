Michigan nears approval of high-occupancy vehicle lanes

Two bills making their way through the Michigan Legislature would authorize high-occupancy vehicle lanes along a stretch of Interstate 75 in Oakland County.

The state of Michigan does not have high-occupancy vehicle lanes, or carpool lanes. Instead, the state uses flex routes that are open during peak times in certain locations.

The Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee voted Sept. 21 to advance legislation – HB4352 and HB4353 – that would give the Michigan Department of Transportation the authority to build new highway lanes and make them carpool lanes. Authorization would apply only to lanes that are newly constructed using federal funds.

The focus of the legislation is the federally funded I-75 modernization project.

As part of the modernization project, MDOT planned a northbound HOV lane and a southbound HOV lane extending for a stretch north of 12 Mile Road to South Boulevard. The agency, however, does not have authority to close a lane to any class of vehicle.

MDOT said the new lanes are complete and will open once state lawmakers authorize their use.

If authorized as HOV lanes, their use would be restricted during rush hour, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Exceptions would be made for emergency vehicles, law enforcement vehicles and motorcycles.

During all other times, the lanes would be available for all vehicles.

The bills await consideration on the Senate floor. If approved there, they would head to the governor’s desk. House lawmakers already approved them.

Satisfying the feds

Rep. Sharon MacDonell, D-Troy, said the legislation would make highway driving smoother and more efficient.

“This bill will help reduce pollution in our state and help limit excess noise by encouraging Michiganders to carpool, reducing the number of vehicles on our highways at a time,” MacDonell added in prepared remarks.

She also pointed out that HB4353 satisfies the conditions of a federal grant given to MDOT for the I-75 modernization project to include HOV lanes. If the legislation doesn’t pass, she said, the state DOT may be required to reimburse the federal government $40 million. LL

More Land Line coverage of Michigan news is available.