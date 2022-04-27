Michigan man who crashed into semitruck, shot and killed by police

April 27, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

A Roseville, Mich., man is dead after local law enforcement say he crashed into a semitruck and was fatally shot by police on Groesbeck Highway in Michigan’s eastern Upper Peninsula.

According to a report from WDIV-TV in Detroit, Frank Robles, 57, was driving a Chevy Silverado and traveling south on Groesbeck Highway. Robles drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a tractor-trailer driven by a 65-year-old man from Ohio.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

When witnesses approached the truck, they saw Robles had a knife and his wrists were cut, according to the report.

As police arrived on the scene, Robles ignored their instructions to drop the weapon and he approached one of the two officers, according to authorities. The report said after repeated commands were ignored by Robles he was shot by police and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Macomb County officials reported nine shots fired by one officer and said Robles was struck multiple times.

No officers were injured.

According to a statement from Roseville Community Schools, Robles had been an employee for approximately four years.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family as well as the others involved in this tragedy,” Roseville Community Schools Superintendent Mark Blaszkowski said.

Latest information

On Wednesday, Macomb County Sheriff Tony Wickersham, Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe and Roseville Police Deputy Chief Mitch Berlin held a news conference, which included video of the incident and a 911 call.

“This is a tragic event,” Wickersham said. “The purpose of this (news conference) is to be transparent. This outlines the dangers law enforcement officers face on a daily basis. Our investigation continues. Our goal is to determine if the officers’ actions are in compliance.”

Wickersham said the truck driver whose truck Robles crashed into has been cooperative with authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities reiterated.

Land Line will provide updates as more information is released. LL

