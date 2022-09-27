Michigan Legislature approves bill package to fund patrols on rural roads

September 27, 2022

Keith Goble

|

The Michigan Legislature has approved a bill package to fund police patrols on rural roads throughout the state.

Currently, the state uses a portion of traffic tickets to help cover costs to patrol roads outside of cities and villages. There is a $10 fee attached to each $40 traffic civil infraction to help pay for patrols on secondary roads.

The projected revenue for fiscal year 2021-22 is $5.8 million. An additional $4 million from the general fund totals $9.8 million.

Funding covers about 100 road patrol deputies.

Rep. Mike Mueller, R-Linden, said relying on revenue from traffic tickets creates “a bad public perception.”

The bills would instead tap a portion of liquor taxes to fund the state’s secondary road patrol program.

Rep. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming, said revenue from traffic fines has declined in recent years. On the other hand, he said liquor tax revenue has increased.

“The secondary road patrol program has been underfunded for a long time, and the legislature has had to do quick fixes year after year. That stops today with these bills,” Brann said in previous remarks.

A 4% excise tax on spirits would be tapped for a flat $15 million annually for sheriff’s departments to patrol rural roads. An inflation adjustment also would be included.

Mueller said that the plan resolves a long-time problem for the state.

“This plan solves a problem the state has been trying to fix for the last 20 years by providing a stable funding source for the secondary road patrols that serve and protect so many Michigan communities,” Mueller stated.

The bills – HB5732, HB5772 and HB5773 – have moved to the governor’s desk. LL

More Land Line coverage of Michigan news is available.

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

trucker Highway Angel

Michigan

Michigan trucker saves toddler

A Michigan trucker is being hailed a hero for rescuing a toddler playing on the side of the highway. We’ll discuss how he’s being honored.

By Mark Reddig | September 22

UPS trailer. Photo by Sundry Photography

News

UPS receives driver training exemption

UPS won’t need to wait for a commercial learner’s permit holder to pass a knowledge test before training them to drive twin 28-foot trailers.

By Mark Schremmer | September 27

Hazmat placcard, hazardous materials

News

Federal agency seeks input on changes to hazmat registration fees

Adjustments to hazardous materials registration fees are proposed to pay for increased funding allowed by the bipartisan infrastructure law.

By Ryan Witkowski | September 27

Hurricane Ian, courtesy NOAA

News

Hurricane Ian prompts state of emergency

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida within the next 24 hours. Federal and state authorities have issued emergency orders.

By Land Line Staff | September 27