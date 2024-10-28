Michigan Legislature advances bill to revise county road funding distribution

A Michigan bill that would help two of the state’s largest counties avoid losing transportation money continues to move forward at the statehouse.

At issue is the state’s Transportation Economic Development Fund. This is a state-restricted transportation fund created to help pay for highway, road and street improvements.

The fund has five categorical programs including the urban congestion relief program. Funding in that category is used solely to reduce congestion in urban areas and is distributed to counties according to population.

Funds for congestion relief are limited to five urban counties (Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee and Kent).

Oakland County receives 40% of funds. Macomb County collects 20% of funds. Wayne County receives 16% of funds. Genesee and Kent counties each get 12% of funds.

The population thresholds and distribution amounts have been in place since 1986.

Changes in county populations reported in the 2020 census altered the suballocation of funds for congestion relief in the five counties.

As a result, population growth in Kent County in the Grand Rapids area puts it in the same category as Macomb County in the Detroit area. The change could result in the counties sharing congestion relief funds that previously were allocated solely to Macomb County.

Specifically, funding for Kent County would be reduced from 12% to 10%, and funding for Macomb County would be reduced from 20% to 10%. Genesee County funding would increase to 24%.

Bill clears committee

The Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee voted to advance a bill that would modify urban county population ranges used in distributing funding from the Transportation Economic Development Fund for transportation projects meant to reduce congestion on county and city streets.

Rep. Jaime Greene, R-Richmond, said her bill is a fix to the Transportation Economic Development Fund for congestion relief.

“HB5922 would increase the population threshold for Macomb County,” Greene told the committee. “By doing this, Macomb, Kent and Genesee would see the exact same funding distribution as they have in years past.”

“By passing this bill, no one would lose funding moving forward,” she added.

Ed Noyola of the County Road Association of Michigan added that action is necessary now because the 2020 census figures were recently certified by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

“That’s the trigger for the department to do their calculations based on the population threshold,” Noyola said.

The bill next heads to the Senate floor. If approved there, it would move to the governor’s desk. LL

