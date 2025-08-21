Michigan House panel votes on revised left lane truck rule

A Michigan bill would revise the state’s left lane restriction for large trucks.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association opposes left lane restrictions that single out large trucks.

The Association website states that “a number of statehouses today are considering lane restrictions for CMVs with the assumption that it will reduce congestion and travel delays while also improving safety, pollution and economic activity. Research has demonstrated, however, that truck lane restrictions are difficult to enforce, accelerate pavement deterioration, create speed differentials and increase merging conflicts and crashes.”

OOIDA advocates for a balanced approach to left lane use, emphasizing the need for safe passing and the maintenance of traffic flow.

Current rule

Michigan law prohibits drivers from continuous travel in the far-left lane. Left lane use is permitted for instances that include overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction.

Commercial vehicles with a gross weight exceeding 10,000 pounds are singled out in statute. Affected vehicles are required to stay in either of the two lanes farthest to the right.

House Bill 4522

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee met recently to discuss the bill touted to provide clarity to the truck rule.

Rep. Will Bruck, R-Erie, is behind the bill. He told lawmakers the rule needs to be revised because existing law does not allow the Michigan State Police to issue citations.

A year ago, House lawmakers approved the left lane bill. It later died in a Senate committee.

This year’s bill, HB4522, would again authorize enforcement of the truck lane rule. Additionally, the change would outright ban large trucks from traveling in the far-left lane on freeways with three or more lanes in the same direction.

An exception is provided for when a freeway exit is located on the left. In such instances, a truck driver would be permitted to travel a “reasonable distance” in the far-left lane to exit.

Other exceptions listed in the bill cover when a “special hazard” exists in the lane or when the affected lane is closed for construction or repair.

Congestion frustration cited for rule change

Bruck told committee members during a recent hearing his commonsense rule change would enhance traffic flow and safety. He said that large trucks contribute to the frustration of traffic congestion.

“The reasoning for (HB4522) really has to do with flow of traffic and safety,” Bruck testified. “To free up that left lane from heavy trucks that want to pass around slower vehicles, but then they tend to get stuck in that left lane.”

He added that trucks “cause a hazard themselves to other traffic while trying to get back to the right. And so this would free up that left lane, allow traffic to flow more smoothly, as well as safely.”

Bruck noted the rule would affect about 320 miles of roadway throughout the state.

“It is a small portion of the freeway system, but I think very important,” he said.

The committee voted Tuesday, Aug. 19 to advance HB4522. The bill passed on a 14-1 vote. Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, was the lone “no” vote on the bill.

HB4522 awaits further consideration in the House. LL

