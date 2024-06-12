Michigan House panel advances weight increase for electric trucks

One bill nearing passage at the Michigan statehouse would authorize heavier electric trucks on state roadways.

The House Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee voted unanimously Tuesday, June 11 to advance a bill that would authorize electric-powered trucks to weigh up to 82,000 pounds – up from 80,000 pounds.

Heavier weight already permitted for natural gas-powered trucks

In 2015, Congress passed the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act. The act raised the weight limit for natural gas and electric battery-powered tractor trailers to 82,000 pounds.

The federal act authorizes states to raise the weight on interstates within their borders.

Two years later, Michigan permitted trucks powered primarily by natural gas to weigh up to 82,000 pounds. State lawmakers were told the additional weight authorization was necessary to counter revenue losses of up to 2% to 3% per load for companies operating natural gas-powered trucks.

The weight exception for natural gas-powered trucks mirrors the federal weight exemption.

Advocates argue the weight allowance is necessary because heavier equipment is required to power trucks operating on electric battery power and natural gas.

Senate Bill 501

Sponsored by Sen. Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton, SB501 would adopt the 82,000-pound weight allowance for electric trucks.

An electric truck tractor also would be allowed to exceed current axle loading and weight load maximums by up to 2,000 pounds. The gross weight of an electric truck tractor or a combination of an electric truck tractor and semitrailer, however, would be limited to 82,000 pounds.

Following the feds

Advocates point out that the rule is common throughout the country and that there is no reason electric vehicles in Michigan should not be afforded the same weight standard as natural gas-powered vehicles.

Camilleri’s office told the committee the weight allowance would make it much easier for truck owners to convert to electric trucks.

“As the state pursues making transportation less carbon intensive, electric trucks are an obvious solution,” a Camilleri spokesperson told the committee. “The focus is on short-haul operators in areas that include down river (Wayne County) and southeast Michigan. The routes there are not as long and more standardized.”

Camilleri previously told lawmakers the change would allow truck operators to convert to electric trucks without a penalty in the amount of payload they can carry.

Road damage concerns

A bill analysis states that failure to accommodate for heavier batteries would delay the transition to electric trucks. The analysis also addresses concerns about damage to roadways caused by heavier trucks.

“In the long run, allowing these heavier vehicles on the road would wear down the roads and bridges faster and require higher funding at the state and local level to maintain road and bridge quality,” the analysis reads.

Critics at the statehouse have questioned why the additional weight allowance shouldn’t be extended to all carriers.

Despite concerns, SB501 next heads to the House floor. If approved there, it would move to the governor’s desk. Senate lawmakers already approved it. LL

More Land Line coverage of Michigan news is available.