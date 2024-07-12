Michigan House approves tolling reforms

Work continues at the Michigan statehouse to adopt tolling reforms to help collect lost revenue.

Michigan does not have toll roads nor a tolling authority. The state does have toll bridges and tunnels.

House lawmakers voted 70-40 to advance a bill that would implement a tolling enforcement program similar to programs in New York and Pennsylvania. The bill next heads to the Michigan Senate.

Sponsored by Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, HB5733 would permit the state to assist certain public or private toll bridge or tunnel operators by exchanging information about unpaid tolls.

House Bill 5733

The state could enter into an agreement with a public or private international toll bridge or tunnel operator that uses an automatic tolling system to exchange information about unpaid tolls. The state could assist in toll collection enforcement.

The Michigan Secretary of State would be able to refuse to issue or transfer a vehicle registration upon notification from the toll operator that the registered vehicle owner had six unpaid tolls for more than 90 days after being notified.

The secretary’s office would be permitted to enter into a reciprocity agreement with another state or a Canadian province for enforcement and collection of tolls and related fees.

A toll dispute process is also included.

As introduced, the bill would apply to the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit and the Liberty and Independence bridges in Bay City. Bridges that do not use automated tolling would be excluded.

Carter said at a recent hearing the bill would provide incentives for bridges and tunnels to adopt automated tolling.

“Bridges and tunnels that choose to institute electronic tolling will allow for more efficient movement of traffic, reduced emissions, reduced delays and promote traffic safety,” Carter said.

Revision limits application to certain international bridges and tunnels

An amendment to the bill removed the Liberty and Independence bridges from inclusion. Instead, the rule would be limited to international bridges – the Ambassador Bridge.

Rep. Timmy Beson, R-Bay City, said the change was necessary to avoid a one-size-fits-all enforcement element that is confusing to residents and small businesses in the area of the Liberty and Independence bridges.

The bill awaits assignment to a Senate committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of Michigan news is available.