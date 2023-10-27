Michigan House approves bill to revise speed limit rule

October 27, 2023

Keith Goble

|

One bill halfway through the Michigan statehouse is intended to address “flaws” in how the state sets local speed limits.

Michigan law requires that an engineering and safety study be conducted to modify a speed limit. Additionally, speeds on state and local roads must be rounded up to the nearest multiple of 5 mph of the 85th percentile standard, a rule that sets the speed in a given area at or below that which 85% of vehicles travel in free-flowing traffic.

‘Flexibility’ touted for setting speed limits

House lawmakers voted 100-10 to advance a bill to the Senate that would update how the state observes the 85th percentile speed rule.

Specifically, HB4012 would give the state flexibility to round down the 85th percentile speed when necessary. Local officials could set the speed to any multiple of 5 mph within 5 mph of the 85th percentile.

Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, is the bill sponsor. He used the example of the 85th percentile speed on a roadway with an average speed of 37.6 mph. HB4012 would give the state flexibility to set the speed at 35 mph, instead of requiring a bump up to 40 mph.

“I’ve listened to community officials who are frustrated by the existing method because it bases local speed limits solely on metrics, not on common sense factors such as pedestrian safety, road visibility obstructions or proximity to parks and playgrounds,” Slagh said in a previously released statement. “We must make this very simple change to state law to empower communities to keep all road users safer.”

The legislation also would remove the requirement that an engineering and safety study be conducted to alter a speed limit. Instead, a modified speed limit could be determined in accordance with traffic engineering practices that provide “an objective analysis of the characteristics of the highway.”

Additionally, the bill would permit a speed limit to be set below the 85th percentile if an engineering and safety study showed a situation where hazards to public safety called for that. But a speed limit could not be set below the 50th percentile speed.

HB4012 awaits consideration in the Senate Transportation Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Michigan is available.

Related News

News

Women of Trucking Advisory Board wraps up discussion, prepares for next task

The Women of Trucking Advisory Board has completed its final meeting with discussion. Find out what the board’s next steps will be.

By Ryan Witkowski | October 27

News

Bird flu leads to disaster proclamation in Iowa

Cases of bird flu within commercial flocks have been reported in several states including Iowa, where a disaster proclamation has been issued.

By Land Line Staff | October 27

News

DRIVE Act shifts into new gear as speed limiter proposal approaches

In two months, FMCSA is scheduled to unveil a proposal to mandate speed limiters on large trucks. The DRIVE Act aims to stop that mandate.

By Mark Schremmer | October 27

work zones

News

Pennsylvania bills promote safety efforts in work zones

Legislation in the Pennsylvania statehouse would enact a new rule and extend another rule touted to address safety in work zones.

By Keith Goble | October 26

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.