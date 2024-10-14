Michigan House advances bill to preserve county’s road funding

October 14, 2024

Keith Goble

One bill halfway through the Michigan statehouse is touted to help two of the state’s largest counties avoid losing up to $1 million in transportation funding.

State law includes a county population threshold to govern distribution from the Transportation Economic Development Fund. It is a state-restricted transportation fund created to help pay for highway, road and street improvements.

The fund has five categorical programs including the urban congestion relief program.

Five urban counties (Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee and Kent) receive funds for congestion relief. Changes in county populations reported in the 2020 census altered the distribution of funds for congestion relief.

Specifically, population growth in Kent County puts it in the same category as Macomb County. As a result, the Grand Rapids- and Detroit-area counties face the possibility of having to share congestion relief funds that previously were allocated solely to Macomb County.

House Bill 5922

House lawmakers voted 96-13 to advance a bipartisan bill that would adjust the population references to maintain the current distribution percentages among the five counties.

HB5922 would ensure that Macomb County maintains more than $2 million in transportation funds to reduce traffic congestion. Otherwise, the county would be forced to share half that amount with Kent County.

“This funding is essential to keeping our roads safe and easing congestion, and with this bill passed, we’ve ensured our communities won’t be unfairly penalized for changes outside of their control,” Rep Jaime Greene, R-Richmond, said in prepared remarks.

Rep. Denise Mentzer, D-Mt. Clemens, added that Macomb County relies on annual state funds to ensure transportation infrastructure is continually updated.

“Kent and Macomb counties are two of our most heavily populated counties, and splitting resources is counterintuitive to the demands of these communities,” stated Rep. Nate Shannon, D-Sterling Heights. “This bill provides sufficient funds to serve our communities’ transportation needs the right way.”

The bill has moved to the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. HB5922 is scheduled for consideration during a Wednesday, Oct. 16, hearing. LL

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.