Michigan DOT easing restrictions on Ambassador Bridge

September 6, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced it will lift restrictions on the transportation of certain materials across the Ambassador Bridge.

Starting Oct. 29, some fuels and materials for batteries will be allowed to be hauled across the busiest international crossing in North America, connecting Detroit with Windsor, Ontario over the Detroit River.

In a statement, officials with the Ambassador Bridge said lifting these restrictions will reduce the number of miles driven by commercial motor vehicles hauling fuel in Michigan by over 250,000 miles annually.

Ambassador Bridge officials also said any increases in material truck traffic are not expected.

According to the Michigan DOT, the decision follows six months of reviewing comments, meeting with law enforcement and first responders and considering comments submitted from the public.

The Detroit International Bridge Co. requested modifications of the materials allowed to cross the Ambassador Bridge leading to MDOT commissioning a 2021 study to review and evaluate the risks.

Michigan DOT said it received more than 80 letters from elected officials, business owners and the public during the public comment period in November 2023.

Following a public hearing in March 2024, MDOT said, “A net improvement to public safety would result from granting the modification requested by the DIBC.”

Detroit International Bridge Co. has a fire suppression system and spill mitigation protocols in place, according to the Michigan DOT news release.

Restricted materials will only be transported during off-peak hours and under the supervision of vehicle escorts, MDOT said.

More information about the routing of hazardous materials is available on the Michigan Department of Transportation website.

The Ambassador Bridge, a 7,500-foot bridge built in 1929, averages more than 40,000 commuters, tourists and truck drivers carrying $323 million worth of goods across the Windsor-Detroit border each day. LL

