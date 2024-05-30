Michigan DOT closes I-94 ramps

Eastbound entrance and exit ramps on Interstate 94 in Jackson County, Michigan closed on May 28 as part of a road and bridge rebuilding project.

This work is projected to be completed in approximately three months, state transportation officials said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is in the midst of a multi-year, $162 million effort known as Rebuilding Michigan. State highways and bridges that are critical to the economy and carry the most traffic are the emphasis of this project.

Michigan DOT said based upon economic models, the total investment into I-94 will directly and indirectly support 1,960 jobs.

Details of the I-94 closure:

Scheduled from 7 a.m. on May 28 to 7 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Motorists in the area should expect delays

Improvements are for increased safety and mobility

Those interested in news and updates regarding the Rebuilding Michigan project can sign up for email updates online.

Blue Water Bridge work

The Michigan DOT announced it will be closing the eastbound span of the Blue Water Bridge to complete “crucial maintenance.”

To reduce impacts on traffic, one lane will carry eastbound traffic heading into Canada, while the second lane will carry westbound traffic heading into the United States.

During the eastbound span closure, lanes for commuter pass holders and buses will not be accommodated, MDOT said. In addition, wide loads will be restricted to less than 10 feet.

Maintenance on the eastbound span of the Blue Water Bridge is scheduled to continue through mid-October, according to Michigan transportation officials.

Canada’s Federal Bridge Corporation Limited will address additional repairs on the eastbound span, largely under the bridge deck.

MDOT and Federal Bridge Corporation Limited are coordinating the work and any road closure associated with this project. LL

