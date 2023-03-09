Michigan DOT announces lane, ramp closures in Detroit

Starting March 9, the Michigan Department of Transportation began closing ramps and shifting traffic on Interstate 696 in the Detroit metro area.

The work is part of the Restore the Reuther Rebuilding Michigan project, and it will require eastbound traffic to be shifted to the shared westbound side from Interstate 275 to U.S. Highway 24, MDOT said.

During that traffic shift, the following ramps will be closed:

Northbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-696

All M-5 ramps to eastbound I-696

Eastbound I-696 ramp to Orchard Lake Road

Orchard Lake ramps to eastbound I-696

Southbound M-10 ramp to eastbound I-696

Southbound Lahser Road ramp to eastbound I-696

In addition, the ramps below are to remain closed through late fall, said a MDOT news release:

Northbound U.S. 24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to eastbound I-696

Eastbound I-696 ramp to American Drive

Southbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-696

Northbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696

MDOT says detours are as follows:

Northbound I-275 ramp and all M-5 ramps to eastbound I-696, use eastbound M-5 to eastbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to northbound U.S. 24 (Telegraph Road), then to eastbound I-696.

Eastbound I-696 ramp to Orchard Lake Road, use northbound Novi Road to eastbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-10, then to eastbound I-696.

Orchard Lake ramps to eastbound I-696 will use northbound Orchard Lake Road to eastbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-10, then to eastbound I-696.

Southbound M-10 ramp and southbound Lahser Road ramp to eastbound I-696, use northbound Lahser Road ramp to eastbound I-696.

Northbound U.S. 24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to eastbound I-696 will use southbound M-10 to northbound Lahser Road, then to eastbound I-696.

Eastbound I-696 ramp to American Drive will use southbound M-10 to southbound U.S. 24 to westbound Franklin Road, then to American Drive.

Northbound Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696 will use northbound Orchard Lake Road to westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-5, then to eastbound I-96.

The reduced lanes and ramp closures will impact commute times, MDOT says.

After the traffic is shifted, two lanes of I-696 will open in each direction on the westbound side through the end of the year. In 2024, all traffic will be shifted to the eastbound side while the westbound undergoes reconstruction.

According to MDOT, the project is expected to directly and indirectly support 3,500 jobs once completed. LL

More Land Line coverage of Michigan.